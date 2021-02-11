Roanoke County football and other fall sports teams will play in-county schedule

Roanoke County’s middle and high school fall sports teams will stay within the county for the duration of the regular season, the school board voted Thursday.
The board voted 4-1 to keep teams in-county, with Chairman Don Butzer dissenting. Butzer then motioned to exempt Glenvar middle and high schools from the decision, but his motion failed because it did not receive a proper second.
The board also voted unanimously to follow Virginia High School League rules, which means a limited number of spectators will be allowed.
Fall sports include cheer, cross country, football, golf and volleyball. The board voted at the end of January to allow middle and high school fall sports to take place but still had to decide what format to allow.
Thursday’s decision to not play a district schedule may jeopardize high school teams’ chances for postseason play. Principals of the schools that make up each athletic district must vote to approve a non-district schedule, and teams can’t advance to regionals without that approval.
Glenvar Principal Corie Franklin and Glenvar football coach Kevin Clifford, who both spoke ahead of the decision, said several members of the Three Rivers District indicated that they will not vote to approve a non-district schedule.
“That’s extremely disturbing for me,” Clifford said. “I want our kids to compete at the highest level.”
Clifford and Franklin both spoke in favor of a district schedule. Franklin said that no outbreaks have occurred during the ongoing winter postseason. In addition, she said, other school divisions’ safety plans were similar in rigor to Roanoke County’s.
Butzer said in an interview after the meeting that he moved to exempt Glenvar, which falls in his Catawba District, because he agreed with Franklin’s reasoning. He also said that some of the rural Three Rivers District schools have even more rigorous protocols than Roanoke County.
Toward the end of the meeting, board members who voted to remain within the county explained that they didn’t want playing outside of the county for the entire season to jeopardize returning students to the classroom, which they said is their top priority.
Roanoke County also remained within the county for the winter regular season, but schools knew ahead of time that they would be allowed to play in regional tournaments. Because of various anomalies with the season, all teams were automatically allowed to advance no matter their schedule.
But this time, regional play won’t be all-in, unless something changes later in the season.
In other school board news, Executive Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall presented updated COVID-19 student and staff case numbers. Approximately 1.3% of in-person students and 2.3% of staff reported positive cases in January, according to Stegall.
But the more important number, she said, is the rate of exposure, since “we can’t necessarily control the number of positive students and staff that come into our schools, but what we can help to control, through our mitigation strategies, are the exposures that take place in our buildings.”
The total percentage of students who last month were exposed to someone with COVID-19 while at school was 0.4%, and the percentage of staff exposed was 0.7%, Stegall said.
Local health officials say schools are not contributing to the spread of COVID-19 because of their mitigation strategies, according to Stegall.
“It is safe,” Tim Greenway said. “We are safe at school. I just wish we could get that message across.”