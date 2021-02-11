Roanoke County football and other fall sports teams will play in-county schedule

Clifford and Franklin both spoke in favor of a district schedule. Franklin said that no outbreaks have occurred during the ongoing winter postseason. In addition, she said, other school divisions’ safety plans were similar in rigor to Roanoke County’s.

Butzer said in an interview after the meeting that he moved to exempt Glenvar, which falls in his Catawba District, because he agreed with Franklin’s reasoning. He also said that some of the rural Three Rivers District schools have even more rigorous protocols than Roanoke County.

Toward the end of the meeting, board members who voted to remain within the county explained that they didn’t want playing outside of the county for the entire season to jeopardize returning students to the classroom, which they said is their top priority.

Roanoke County also remained within the county for the winter regular season, but schools knew ahead of time that they would be allowed to play in regional tournaments. Because of various anomalies with the season, all teams were automatically allowed to advance no matter their schedule.

But this time, regional play won’t be all-in, unless something changes later in the season.