Roanoke County gets more school funding for capital improvements, teacher raises

The Roanoke County School Board amended the division's current budget last week to reflect the increase in revenue it received from the state.

Among the notable changes were an increase in teacher salaries for the upcoming school year, an increase of more than $4 million to the major projects fund, and funding for additional student resource officers.

Though the school system is hoping the latter will be reimbursed by the county, as it has stated the issue is a public safety matter, which traditionally falls under the county’s budget umbrella.

The budget has increased from $229 million when it was originally passed in late March, but the state budget was not signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin until June 21.

The budget passed by the board last week is now approximately $236 million, and includes a raise for all employees of 7%, up one percent from the plan originally approved by the board.

The general fund budget increased by about $2.46 million, and the major projects fund increased by $4.31 million.

Employees will also receive a bonus of at least $575 in December using ARPA funds, according to an RCPS news release.

“I’m happy that the board is continuing their commitment to improving staff salaries and I’m also pleased that our employees will get an extra bonus in December,” Superintendent Ken Nicely said in the release.

Though the raises were given and the pay scale was updated, the county still lags behind neighboring school systems in Roanoke and Salem when it comes to starting pay and on the scale for tenured teachers.

The starting salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree in the county is $43,174, while Roanoke has a starting salary of $48,000 with Salem at $46,091.

And based on the county's pay scale, for example, teachers with 10 years at the county would receive $48,686, and in Roanoke and Salem those numbers would be $55,706 and 53,018 respectively.

County schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger did not provide comment on a question about how the school board might close those gaps in the future.

The money from the state for major funds will be used to pay for the property the school system recently purchased for a new career and technical education school.

The Burton Center for Arts and Technology has long been outdated, according to county and school officials, with little renovations to the school since it opened in 1962.

The funding of six additional SROs from the sheriff’s department is also included, though the county is hopeful it will be able to pay for the cost using grant money from the state.

County Administrator Richard Caywood told the board of supervisors last week that he hopes the county can use the funding source as a way to increase the amount of SROs from the police department.

Chief Howard Hall said the officers covering the elementary schools will likely be part time as the county is still having a hard time filling all of its open vacancies at the department, noting it would probably be “years” before it had enough staff for full time coverage.

The school system also voted to update its capital improvements plan to put the CTE school project ahead of W.E. Cundiff and Glencoe elementary schools on the pecking order.

Vinton District school board member Tim Greenway expressed displeasure with the decision by the board, though he has also been a big proponent of the CTE school project.

Greenway said the school board should have asked for all three projects to be funded at the same time and said the board "negotiated against itself" with the board of supervisors.