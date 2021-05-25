Roanoke County high school graduates seek their futures

Seniors from the Roanoke County Public Schools class of 2021 are celebrating their accomplishments as they walk the stage to claim hard-earned high school diplomas Tuesday and Wednesday.
Next, they go forth into society, realizing varied and exciting futures.
Bryce Miller graduated Tuesday from Northside High School. He said he is ready to start a career as an electrician, using his hands to earn a living.
“I was born with bilateral club feet. I’ve had a bunch of surgeries over the years,” Miller said. “I don’t remember much until sixth grade, where I was just at home for the entire year in a wheelchair.”
But by his freshman year of high school, Miller — now an honor-roll graduate — was running the mile race in track, as well as 3.1-mile cross country races.
“I started running in freshman year of high school. It just gives me something to do. Makes me motivated. I feel good doing it,” Miller said. “I feel strong, knowing I couldn't walk at some point and now I can run fairly quick.”
His mother, Kristy Scott, said they began running together.
“That's what we do,” Scott said. “He's such an amazing sport that for my birthday I wanted to run McAfee Knob and he ran it with me.”
For the first six months of his life, Miller wore casts on both his legs, his parents said. At six months, surgeons snipped his Achilles tendons, and three or four other surgeries followed to treat his ailment. His parents just wanted him to be able to walk.
“That sixth grade year, he had gotten plates and screws in each foot, so that year was very challenging, and he was wheelchair bound for the entire thing,” Scott said. “To look back and know that he was there, and he pushed through …”
The surgery he received in sixth grade had to be done twice over, but proved with time to work like a charm, said his father, Andy Miller.
“Once they got that right, it's made all the difference in the world,” Andy Miller said. “So far of all the surgeries he's had, that’s been the most successful and he hasn’t had to have any other procedures since then.”
Thanks to the surgeries and treatment and through the force of a young person’s willpower, Bryce Miller has completed the Buchanan Triathlon, as well as conquering the challenging Spartan and Rugged Maniac races that travel nationally. He also enjoys rock-climbing, especially indoors, he said.
“That was kind of our main goal when he was younger … we just wanted him to be able to walk,” Andy Miller said. “So everything that's happened since then as far as running, it's just been a bonus. Amazing, really.”
Bryce Miller said he doesn’t feel any more pain when he runs than what other people might.
“I don't think much of it now,” Miller said. “I don't let it get to me.”
Having received his diploma Tuesday, Miller said he is bounding forward to learn a trade and begin a career working with electricity.
“I'll be working with G.J. Hopkins as an apprentice for an electrician, and I start June 7,” Miller said. “I enjoy working with my hands and seeing how lights can turn on — it's not just like the flip of a switch, there's actual things that go into it.”
Four years spent duel-enrolled at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology introduced Miller to both the trade he grew interested in, and his soon-to-be employer. He took electrical, carpentry and plumbing classes every year at Burton, and took a year of masonry too.
“It’s much more fun than normal school. It's not your usual school experience,” Miller said of BCAT. “There's more freedoms, more responsibilities you have to take on and real life experiences, depending on the classes you take.”
As for his running affinity, Miller said after work he still plans to run at daily summer conditioning practices with the Northside cross country team.
"We're both very proud of him. It's been a pleasure watching him on this journey," Andy Miller said. "We both get a little choked up watching him compete... because we know how far he's come, and how hard he's worked."
'Somebody who I won't regret becoming'
It’s difficult for Urunna Anyanwu to believe she walks the stage Wednesday, throwing a cap on four years spent at William Byrd High School.
“My parents are Nigerian immigrants, so my siblings and I are first generation immigrants. We moved to the Roanoke area around eight years ago,” Anyanwu said. “Throughout that time, I've pursued a lot of different things aside from academics. One major thing in my life is art.”
Anyanwu began taking art seriously sometime around the fifth grade, watching videos of people making art, soon realizing she could do it herself.
“It's something that's always been an important part of my life, because when I was younger, I wasn't very social, and I wasn't able to really be that physical outside,” Anyanwu said. “I was inside a lot because of that, and so art was a big thing for me to pursue — to get creative and express myself.”
At the regional level, Anyanwu previously received gold and silver Scholastic Art Awards for her works, submitted as part of her dual-enrollment coursework at the Burton Center. In her senior year, she won a silver medal on the national level — an outcome she attributes to a shifting focus in her art.
“Especially this year, I've tried to gravitate toward my own personal life and my own personal experiences,” Anyanwu said. “My own personal experiences as a Black woman and things like that, because it's just something that’s really important to me.”
She said she is most comfortable to create in her bedroom, and her preferred medium is digital, using an iPad Pro. Pen and graphite are other favorites, but digital artwork is the go-to for her creative process, Anyanwu said.
“This year was especially a good opportunity for me to be able to be more personal for myself in my artwork,” Anyanwu said. “Before I would maybe do fan art, or other people's ideas and characters, but this year I became a lot more personal with how my thoughts and feelings and ideas are portrayed in my artwork.”
While the class of 2021 was undoubtedly impacted socially by the coronavirus’ presence, Anyanwu said their learning continued regardless.
“Burton was probably the best decision I made in high school, to decide to apply to study there, because so much has happened to me there,” Anyanwu said. “I've met so many people, it's such a great opportunity.”
Among those opportunities was the chance for her to break out of introversion and find a passion for performance.
“One of my favorite and most important parts of my high school career was being part of speech and debate.” Anyanwu said. “It was a big impact on who I am as a person, because in middle school and elementary school, I was incredibly shy, incredibly quiet — I found it hard to even present something in front of my class for a project.”
Speech and debate classes forced Anyanwu to perform in front of a crowd, helping her gain confidence. She said she hopes to continue performing humorous interpretations with improvisation groups in college.
“I've won awards from it,” Anyanwu said. “It's really hard to believe that me — somebody who was so meek and small years ago — is able to do this kind of stuff, and show this side of myself towards people like that.”
Another high school group she will miss is a knitting club that started last year, which meets monthly and has a handful of regulars, providing an opportunity for the hobbyists to get together and enjoy each other’s company.
“It's kind of a bittersweet moment, because on one hand, I'm excited that I'm finally done with things related to high school, because it's been a stressful and interesting four years,” Anyanwu said. “But at the same time, since I've been doing this for so long, it's weird to think that this part of my life is over already, and then I'm going to be moving on to college in a few months.”
Anyanwu ships out for Illinois soon, to continue her academic studies.
“I'm going to the University of Chicago in September,” Anyanwu said. “Hopefully studying computer science, with a minor in visual arts.”
Because of travel restrictions, she has yet to visit the school’s campus, but felt drawn to the university nonetheless, and was surprised with an acceptance email in March.
“I was really surprised because the University of Chicago, it's a top 10 school with an incredibly low acceptance rate, and I was setting myself up the entire morning ... that I most likely won't get in, and that's okay,” Anyanwu said. “But then I opened the email, and I see that not only did I get in, but I got a $25,000 merit scholarship. I was just baffled that this opportunity was given to me.”
Within the realm of computer science, Anyanwu said she is interested in video game development, as well as developing software using Apple’s iOS interface.
“I hope that the career I choose will naturally let me be able to incorporate both sides of computer science and art into one job for me,” Anyanwu said. “If I can't, I definitely do want to still pursue art in at least my free time… because it's such an important part of me, I wouldn't be able to completely set it aside.”
Anyanwu said she hopes for knowledge and connections from her college experience. Despite being introverted, it makes her incredibly happy to interact with and help people who love, care for and rely on her perspective.
“I just hope that these, my experiences, will allow me to in some way have an enjoyable life, where I'll be able to become a person that I want to be,” Anyanwu said. “In the very least, so that I can have some type of success — and not necessarily like financial success and fame and fortune — but to be able to just be somebody who I won't regret becoming.”