Roanoke County high school graduates seek their futures

“I was really surprised because the University of Chicago, it's a top 10 school with an incredibly low acceptance rate, and I was setting myself up the entire morning ... that I most likely won't get in, and that's okay,” Anyanwu said. “But then I opened the email, and I see that not only did I get in, but I got a $25,000 merit scholarship. I was just baffled that this opportunity was given to me.”

Within the realm of computer science, Anyanwu said she is interested in video game development, as well as developing software using Apple’s iOS interface.

“I hope that the career I choose will naturally let me be able to incorporate both sides of computer science and art into one job for me,” Anyanwu said. “If I can't, I definitely do want to still pursue art in at least my free time… because it's such an important part of me, I wouldn't be able to completely set it aside.”

Anyanwu said she hopes for knowledge and connections from her college experience. Despite being introverted, it makes her incredibly happy to interact with and help people who love, care for and rely on her perspective.

“I just hope that these, my experiences, will allow me to in some way have an enjoyable life, where I'll be able to become a person that I want to be,” Anyanwu said. “In the very least, so that I can have some type of success — and not necessarily like financial success and fame and fortune — but to be able to just be somebody who I won't regret becoming.”

