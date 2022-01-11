Roanoke County leaders discuss technology school sites, agree on importance

Roanoke County’s two governing bodies are hopeful that a concrete plan for a new career and technology education center will be formalized by the end of the year.

The board of supervisors and the school board held a joint work session Tuesday to discuss possible sites for the new facility that will eventually replace the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, the county school system’s current facility for CTE learning.

Tuesday’s meeting included a closed session to discuss potential sites for the new learning center, something that could hamper the county’s negotiating ability if the matters were discussed during the open part of the meeting, county officials said.

A 10-person committee appointed by the boards in August was also in attendance, with the group’s chair, Mike Altizer, outlining the criteria it used when ranking the potential site for CTE school that features well over a dozen trades or programs in its curriculum, like cosmetology, game design and nursing.

Altizer said the chief criteria when looking for land to build the new school is cost, but other factors being considered include accessibility to highways, distance from all five county high schools, at least a 20-acre lot and a location within the county.

Multiple school board members and supervisors agree that the school is a huge need for the county, in more ways than one.

“I think I speak for the entire board that we realize we need to better our CTE education in Roanoke County,” Vinton District Supervisor Jason Peters said Tuesday afternoon before the meeting. “What we are trying to get down the road is what this ultimately looks like. We know what an economic driver this will be for us.”

Peters said that the project is still in its infancy stages, and he hoped a site would be chosen as a result of the closed session, but noted that even if it was, the announcement would likely be months away as the county would have to do its “due diligence” on the chosen place before finalizing any deal.

County officials also noted the severe problems with the current building, including its size and the fact that it is located in a floodplain, the latter being one of the main reasons renovation of the building that opened in 1962 is not a viable option.

More than 300 students are turned away from various programs at the school each year due largely to space restrictions, according to county officials. The current facility located on Roanoke Boulevard in Salem is approximately 85,000 square feet.

Peters and Tim Greenway, Vinton’s school board representative, said they hoped the full plan for the school would be completed by the end of the year and ready for construction beginning in 2023.

Supervisor Paul Mahoney of the Cave Spring District said there are plenty of things the county is working on right now, but the new CTE center is chief among them.

“Career and technical education I think is our [the supervisors] number one priority,” he said. “We’ve got to move this process forward,” he said, noting that the BCTA has been inadequate for upwards of 25 years. “You can disagree with size and scope and location, but at the end of the day, career and technical education is critical for the future of this region, not just Roanoke County.”

The board of supervisors also held a separate regular meeting Tuesday afternoon during which it elected its new chair for the year, Mahoney, and its vice chair, Peters.

The supervisors said it has been their practice over the last few years to have a member take the the top seat for a year before allowing someone else to take on the role of heading the meetings, among other duties.

“We also thought it was smart to have the former chair as the vice chair, so there is someone that already has experience in the role to help guide the new chair, Mahoney said.

Additionally, the supervisors gave the school system back its carryover funds, more than $52 million, from the previous fiscal year.

County Administrator Dan O'Donnell said traditionally the school system has kept the money, but the county’s attorney realized the supervisors had to go through the formal process of taking back the funds before reallocating them back to the school system.

The funds will be used for numerous items, according to school system documents, chief among them are the health insurance fund, the 2022 bond fund, and the system’s capital projects fund.

