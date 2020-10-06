Roanoke County plans to offer more in-person options to students

The “hybrid help day” will allow middle and high school students to be in a structured environment on Wednesdays, Nicely said. Students who sign up will attend until 12:30 p.m., supervised by instructional assistant. The division also plans to run buses to transport students.

Due to space constraints, Nicely said students who choose to remain fully virtual will need to commit until the end of the semester.

Large spaces like cafeterias and libraries will likely be used as classrooms to allow third graders back in the building full time, Nicely said.

Third grade students may also have to change teachers, and there will be designated teachers for the students who are fully virtual, he said.

”I would not bring this to you if I did not feel we could do this in a safe way,” Nicely told the board.

The school system on Tuesday also debuted a public dashboard to track student and staff virus cases. The dashboard can be found on the division’s website at: rcps.us/coviddashboard.