Roanoke County plans to offer more in-person options to students

Roanoke County Public Schools’ reopening plan will expand within the next month, paving the way for students to be in the classroom more often.
Third grade students will be able to attend five days per week, fourth and fifth grade students with Individualized Education Plans who utilize daily services or use English language services will be able to attend four days per week , and middle and high school students can attend a half day on Wednesdays for a “hybrid help day,” Superintendent Ken Nicely said Tuesday.
”We think we can confidently phase in for all levels some additional opportunities,” Nicely told the county school board. The change will take place in the second nine weeks, which begins in late October.
Board members voiced support for the change.
”I think this is very admirable when other districts are more or less going in the other direction,” said Chair Mike Wray, who represents Cave Spring.
Tim Greenway, who represents Vinton and has long advocated for third graders to be back in the classroom five days a week, said he was also pleased with the latest news.
Currently, pre-K through second grade students attend five days per week, and upper grades attend two days per week. About 25% of the division’s students are fully virtual.
The “hybrid help day” will allow middle and high school students to be in a structured environment on Wednesdays, Nicely said. Students who sign up will attend until 12:30 p.m., supervised by instructional assistant. The division also plans to run buses to transport students.
Due to space constraints, Nicely said students who choose to remain fully virtual will need to commit until the end of the semester.
Large spaces like cafeterias and libraries will likely be used as classrooms to allow third graders back in the building full time, Nicely said.
Third grade students may also have to change teachers, and there will be designated teachers for the students who are fully virtual, he said.
”I would not bring this to you if I did not feel we could do this in a safe way,” Nicely told the board.
The school system on Tuesday also debuted a public dashboard to track student and staff virus cases. The dashboard can be found on the division’s website at: rcps.us/coviddashboard.
Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall said the school division wants to be transparent with the community. The division sends notification letters to families of an affected school when a student or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus, but until now did not maintain a public database.
Nicely emphasized that “these are not ‘school’ cases.” In every positive case, contact tracers found students and staff contracted the virus outside of school, according to Nicely.
A total of nine cases have been reported this week, according to the dashboard. Five cases were reported on Tuesday alone.
Three cases have been reported at Northside High, two at Glenvar Elementary, one at Clearbrook Elementary , one at Oak Grove Elementary, one at William Byrd Middle and one at William Byrd High.
The increase in cases reflects a rise throughout the community, Stegall said. Local superintendents participated in a call on Tuesday with Dr. Molly O’Dell of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, during which they discussed the region’s metrics. The Near Southwest region is the only one in the state currently experiencing “substantial” transmission, Stegall said.
The Virginia Department of Health’s school metrics dashboard, which was made public last week, puts Roanoke County in the “higher risk” category based on its total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days, one of two core indicators.
Roanoke County is “moderate” in the other core indicator, percentage of positive tests within the last 14 days
“We’re still at high transmission,” Stegall said.
School divisions are also concerned about the flu, which is already in the region, Stegall said.
The viruses involve similar symptoms. When students and staff exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, they must remain out of school until they test negative for COVID-19, test positive for flu or test positive for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days, Stegall said.
“A concern is going to be having enough staff to support— if we have a really bad flu season, it’s going to be hard for us,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.