Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation hands out annual teacher awards

Marianne Nester and Mandy Churchill have, respectively, won the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation’s 2020 and 2021 Golden Apple awards, the highest honor available annually to a teacher in Roanoke County Public Schools.
Nester is a third-grade teacher at Bonsack Elementary School, while Churchill teachers second grade at Clearbrook Elementary School.
The recent accolades marked the return of the awards following a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so proud of our 2020 and 2021 winners,” said Kim Frampton, president of the RCPS Education Foundation. “Each year, the process of selecting our winners becomes more and more challenging. We were very impressed with how all our winners work to make learning fun and engaging.”
RCPS Superintendent Ken Nicely added: “We are thankful to the Education Foundation for their continued support of our students and teachers. We have so many amazing and inspirational teachers in Roanoke County Public Schools and we’re grateful to all our teachers for their continued dedication.”
The Golden Apple awards were sponsored by First Team Auto, which Nicely allowed for the provision of financial prizes to winners. Each winner of the Golden Apple Award received $550.
Nester, the winner of the 2020 Golden Apple award, has been teaching for just over three decades. An announcement on the awards stated that she prides herself in making “active and fun” math lessons for her students to make their learning experience engaging and purposeful.
Churchill, the 2021 Golden Apple Award winner, has been teaching for five years.
“Churchill says she finds ways for her students to satisfy their own curiosity while she creates clear goals for her students’ level of success,” the award announcement said. “She says that by providing choices, students have a higher level of engagement and a greater degree of ownership and responsibility in their learning.”
The Education Foundation each year also recognizes the top educator at each instructional level — elementary, middle and high schools — and those teachers are recognized with the Red Apple Award.
The 2020 Red Apple Award winners:
- Nola Causey — W.E. Cundiff Elementary School
- Amanda Rupe — William Byrd Middle School
- Chris Overfelt — Burton Center for Arts & Technology
The 2021 Red Apple winners are:
- Krista Lyle — Mount Pleasant Elementary School
- Paige Mitchem — Cave Spring Middle School
- Katie Hetherington — William Byrd High School.
Lastly, the Education Foundation presents the Green Apple Award each to an educator who has been teaching for three years or less. The winners are:
- 2020: Allison Underwood — Bonsack Elementary School
- 2021: Tessa Urgo — Penn Forest Elementary School