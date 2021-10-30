Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation hands out annual teacher awards

Marianne Nester and Mandy Churchill have, respectively, won the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation’s 2020 and 2021 Golden Apple awards, the highest honor available annually to a teacher in Roanoke County Public Schools.

Nester is a third-grade teacher at Bonsack Elementary School, while Churchill teachers second grade at Clearbrook Elementary School.

The recent accolades marked the return of the awards following a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so proud of our 2020 and 2021 winners,” said Kim Frampton, president of the RCPS Education Foundation. “Each year, the process of selecting our winners becomes more and more challenging. We were very impressed with how all our winners work to make learning fun and engaging.”

RCPS Superintendent Ken Nicely added: “We are thankful to the Education Foundation for their continued support of our students and teachers. We have so many amazing and inspirational teachers in Roanoke County Public Schools and we’re grateful to all our teachers for their continued dedication.”

The Golden Apple awards were sponsored by First Team Auto, which Nicely allowed for the provision of financial prizes to winners. Each winner of the Golden Apple Award received $550.