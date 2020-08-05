Roanoke County Public Schools prepares for reopening as first day of school draws closer

With less than three weeks until Roanoke County students start classes, district officials are continuing to make final preparations and changes.
Division staff on Wednesday presented several updates about health, staffing, child care, transportation and enrollment to the Roanoke County School Board during its weekly work session.
Approximately 22% of the division’s enrollment has registered for 100% online classes, according to data presented. Acknowledging that percentage was about 7% higher than initial estimates, Superintendent Ken Nicely said the figure wasn’t high enough to bring more grades back full time.
The division remains on track to open under its hybrid plan, Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall said. Pre-K through second grade students will attend in person five days per week, older students will attend two days per week, and a fully virtual option is available for all grades.
Temperature checks will be implemented for all students and staff, per a recommendation from Dr. Molly O’Dell of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, Stegall said.
Staffing and transportation
A total of 21 employees have resigned for COVID-19-related reasons, according to Director of Human Resources Jim Bradshaw. Of those, 10 are instructional aides and three are teachers. Bradshaw said there is a large instructional aide applicant pool to fill the 10 positions.
Though the division has enough bus drivers for all routes, Nicely said there’s not much of a substitute pool. School board member David Linden, who represents Hollins, suggested hiring bus drivers from districts that will hold 100% virtual classes.
Wednesday was the final day for families to request bus transportation for the 2010–21 school year. Buses will hold fewer students than usual due to physical distancing, so the division required families to register in order to plan routes.
Students will be given bus passes, and students without bus passes will not be allowed to ride the bus.
As of Wednesday afternoon, approximately 4,900 of the division’s students, about 36%, registered to ride the bus, according to Director of Facilities and Operations Mark Kitta.
Child care
With multiple churches confirmed as locations for the day programs partnership between the school division and local nonprofits, staffing is now the “largest need,” said Roanoke County Community Day Programs Task Force co-chair Nancy Hans, urging job-seekers to apply.
“There is an urgency,” she said, acknowledging the fast-approaching first day of school. She encouraged people to reach out to the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia to fill out an application.
School board member Don Butzer, who represents Catawba, suggested contacting local colleges’ education departments to find potential applicants.
Hans said she and co-chair Tom McCracken were also reaching out to additional churches. Board member Tim Greenway voiced a strong desire to find more space in the Vinton area, which he thinks will be in high need for child care.
Hans also encouraged families to fill out United Way of Roanoke Valley’s application if they’re interested in child care: smart2start.org.
