Roanoke County Public Schools prepares for reopening as first day of school draws closer

A total of 21 employees have resigned for COVID-19-related reasons, according to Director of Human Resources Jim Bradshaw. Of those, 10 are instructional aides and three are teachers. Bradshaw said there is a large instructional aide applicant pool to fill the 10 positions.

Though the division has enough bus drivers for all routes, Nicely said there’s not much of a substitute pool. School board member David Linden, who represents Hollins, suggested hiring bus drivers from districts that will hold 100% virtual classes.

Wednesday was the final day for families to request bus transportation for the 2010–21 school year. Buses will hold fewer students than usual due to physical distancing, so the division required families to register in order to plan routes.

Students will be given bus passes, and students without bus passes will not be allowed to ride the bus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, approximately 4,900 of the division’s students, about 36%, registered to ride the bus, according to Director of Facilities and Operations Mark Kitta.

Child care