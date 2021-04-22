Roanoke County School Board appoints new chairman

Roanoke County School Board members swapped seats Thursday evening, with Jason Moretz assuming the role of chairman from Donald Butzer, who is resigning in June.
“The chairman … should probably be someone who is remaining here, rather than someone who is leaving,” Butzer said. “So this evening I am going to transfer chairmanship of the board to someone who is remaining.”
Butzer nominated Moretz to replace him as chairman, a motion approved by the other school board members. The board will appoint a replacement to Butzer after his final meeting June 10, serving until someone is elected in November.
“There’s several very important issues the school board has to face in the next few months,” Butzer said prior to the vote.
Butzer switched to the far left seat on the Roanoke County School Board, with Moretz assuming the center seat to conduct the rest of the meeting.
"Our job as a school board, when we go to appoint Mr. Butzer's replacement, I hope we have some good quality applicants out there," Moretz said. "Thank you to my fellow board members for putting their faith in me."
Fully remote learning at Roanoke County Public Schools continues for 16% of elementary students and 18% of middle schoolers, compared to 31% of high schoolers, according to an update from Director of Elementary Instruction Stephanie Hogan.
“When school starts again in the fall, students will return to the classroom full-time,” Hogan said. “Five days a week.”
Remote learning will be available for students with documented COVID-related medical reasons. The RCPSOnline Academy will continue its availability in the 2021-22 school year, said Director of Secondary Instruction Mike Riley.
“Our 100% remote students are the ones who are struggling more than others,” Riley said, summarizing a plan for expanded summer school programs to catch students up.
In attendance Thursday night to receive congratulations from the school board were Glenvar High School students who won Class 2A state championships this winter sports season in wrestling, indoor track and swimming.
Additionally, 23-year Glenvar chemistry teacher Karen Hicks was recognized as recipient of the region’s Outstanding High School Chemistry Teacher award for 2021.
"We're only about 100 days from the start of next school year," said board member David Linden.
In other action, the board:
- Named Lori Wimbush the director of equity and engagement, effective July 1, a new position as part of the division's effort "to cultivate an inclusive learning culture and respectful climate in our schools," according to a news release.
- Named Josh Whitlow to become principal of Hidden Valley High School in July, replacing Wimbush.
- Appointed Amy Duff as the new principal at Glenvar Middle School, replacing Whitlow. She is currently an assistant principal at the school.
- Named Rick Elliott as the supervisor of performing arts. He retired last year as band director at Hidden Valley Middle School and has been serving as arts supervisor on an interim basis. The board last month announced a new hire for the position from North Carolina. Three days later, after members of the community began circulating controversial social media posts and other writings and speeches posted online by the candidate, the division said the hiring was not moving forward.