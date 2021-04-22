Roanoke County School Board appoints new chairman

Roanoke County School Board members swapped seats Thursday evening, with Jason Moretz assuming the role of chairman from Donald Butzer, who is resigning in June.

“The chairman … should probably be someone who is remaining here, rather than someone who is leaving,” Butzer said. “So this evening I am going to transfer chairmanship of the board to someone who is remaining.”

Butzer nominated Moretz to replace him as chairman, a motion approved by the other school board members. The board will appoint a replacement to Butzer after his final meeting June 10, serving until someone is elected in November.

“There’s several very important issues the school board has to face in the next few months,” Butzer said prior to the vote.

Butzer switched to the far left seat on the Roanoke County School Board, with Moretz assuming the center seat to conduct the rest of the meeting.

"Our job as a school board, when we go to appoint Mr. Butzer's replacement, I hope we have some good quality applicants out there," Moretz said. "Thank you to my fellow board members for putting their faith in me."