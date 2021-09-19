Roanoke County School Board candidates take on politics, issues

“Kids do not need politics pushed upon them. Mr. Irby hit on some points there,” Hudson said. “We need to be at the forefront of what's going on, and not be kind of sidetracked by menial issues and political issues and those types of things. We're talking about our children.”

Evans, who is endorsed by the Roanoke County Education Association, said she is running as a children's advocate. She is a doctor of social work and owns Mosaic Mental Wellness and Health in Roanoke, specializing in therapy for kids and families, with more than 30 years of experience.

“The American Medical Association and the American Pediatric Association all give specific guidelines for how we are to help children who are gender diverse, and it is not by bullying them, it is not by letting them see that no one cares about them,” Evans said. “The research and the science has allowed us to understand these children differently, and to allow us to give special care and accommodations.”

Evans, a faculty member at Radford University, addressed critical race theory, which Irby had earlier said he is against teaching in public schools.

Irby said critical race theory places blame on Americans today for historical wrongs.