Roanoke County School Board considers outside-the-box ideas for classroom options

Going to class at Tanglewood Mall? That was one of the ideas floated Thursday to the Roanoke County School Board. Board members had a lengthy discussion about what next steps they may be able to take to eventually send more students back to the classroom.

"There’s gotta be a way to make this work," member Tim Greenway said, later adding: "We can't just not educate these kids forever."

Greenway's suggestion to look into commercial space like Tanglewood was in addition to a discussion about whether to use modular trailers. The board ultimately declined to act on the trailer idea and moved forward with exploring alternative spaces.

It would have cost an estimated total of $6.6 million to use a maximum 32 trailers to house fourth and fifth grade students, according to the plan that Director of Finance Susan Peterson presented. They could be installed and phased in between January and March, said Construction Manager Chris Lowe.

The board was skeptical about whether the trailers would be ready in time, and were concerned they'd still be on the hook for the cost if that happened.

A bonus and raise for employees