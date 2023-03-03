Allegations of student violence at Northside Middle School prompted a review Thursday of the school division's disciplinary policies by the Roanoke County School Board.

The discussion of discipline was added after two parents spoke during the board's Feb. 16 meeting about incidents their children had witnessed or experienced at the school.

Both parents complained of unresponsiveness to their concerns by the school division's administrators and a lack of classroom control at Northside Middle School.

On Thursday, Brent Hudson, board chairman, and Tim Greenway, vice chairman, called for strict penalties for all fighting, bullying and similar offenses in county schools.

“I will back any teacher, any principal, that says ‘suspension,’ ” Greenway said. “If you lay your hands on another kid, I don’t care what the reason is, if it’s to that level, I will back them.”

Greenway also alluded to a separate violent incident that occurred earlier in the week at a county school, expressing concern over a "trend" of violence. Greenway did not give further details regarding the incident.

Hudson suggested during the meeting that the schools might take legal action in response to student assaults or fights.

“To set a precedent, we as a school system might say, ‘zero tolerance,’ ” Hudson said. “You put your hands on somebody, it needs to go to juvenile intake. The police officer is going to write the report regardless because it’s assault and battery.”

According to statistics from the Virginia Department of Education, numbers of fights reported in county schools have dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

For the 2022-23 school year so far, there have been 86 fights, with 26 resulting in minor injury. Last school year, there were 110 fights, with 67 resulting in minor injury.

For comparison, in the 2018-19 school year there were 262 fights, with 49 resulting in minor injury.

Greenway said that his concern was not the number of fights, but that the intensity of altercations and assaults have increased.

“I think it’s more the trend in severity that worries me,” Greenway said. “The attacks are more harsh than when I was younger.”

During Thursday's meeting, Rhonda Stegall, assistant superintendent of administration, and Jessica McClung, assistant superintendent of student services, outlined the district's existing disciplinary measures.

There are five levels of disciplinary response, with level one being no punishment beyond a statement of classroom rules, and level five, the most severe, an 11- to 45-day suspension or expulsion, a punishment that can only be given by the school superintendent.

Another measure, which board members said they wanted to see used more readily, involves placing students in a separate class devoted to preventing violence and other adverse behaviors.

Currently, there are 41 county students in the program with 12 in the program for disciplinary reasons. The rest are placed in the program as remediation, to help students meet graduation requirements.

Board members also said that they hoped to see suspensions employed more readily in response to fights and other violence at county schools.

“I was surprised and pleased to hear them talk about a zero tolerance response,” said Ashley Guilliams, one of the Northside Middle School parents who spoke at the Feb. 16 meeting.

However, Guilliams said she still had not she hadn’t received an official response from school officials.

Part of the disciplinary discussion Thursday also covered county schools' policy involving restroom use by transgender students. A Glenvar High School student told the board on Feb. 16 about an encounter in a school restroom with a transgender student that disturbed her.

School administrators said that new guidelines involving transgender students and restrooms for Virginia schools are pending from the state. Until then, county schools are obligated to follow a court ruling which states that students are required to use the bathroom corresponding to their "biological sex."