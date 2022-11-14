Roanoke County School Board discusses review process for 'sexually explicit material'

The Roanoke County School Board will vote soon on whether to adopt a new review process for material deemed “sexually explicit.”

The proposal, which was presented to the school board on Thursday, is meant to bring schools in the county into compliance with a new state law that requires parents be notified of all sexually explicit material being taught in classes their children attend.

The Virginia Department of Education released guidelines for how to determine whether material is “sexually explicit,” which Mike Riley, the head of secondary instruction for the county, said he and his staff followed closely when drafting the proposal.

“We took our wording and our policy directly from what the Department of Education suggested,” Riley said.

Senate Bill 656, sponsored by Henrico County Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, was passed in April, winning by narrow margins in both the Virginia House and Senate before being signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Under the new guidelines, all material that includes depictions of “sexual bestiality,” “lewd exhibition of nudity,” “sexual excitement,” sexual conduct” or “sadomasochistic abuse, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism,” would be subject to review.

According to Riley, the review process would be undertaken by teachers before the beginning of the school year, with teachers and administration using a checklist to determine whether material is sexually explicit, before submitting materials to principals and “instructional leaders,” for final review.

If the process is adopted, it would require that any new material introduced during the school year be submitted for review, and parents to be notified “at least 30 days prior to the use of such materials,” according to the outline of the proposal.

Riley said that the proposal would not adversely impact classes for which depictions of nudity are a necessity, such as anatomy portions of a students biology course.

“The word ‘lewd’ is used in the model policy, so material that is not depicting nudity in a sexual manner would not be included,” Riley said.

If material is deemed to be “sexually explicit,” according to the listed criteria, it would be included on a list on the school’s website, and copies would be made available for parents to review.

If a parent makes a request in writing that the material not be used, the teacher would be required to provide “alternative materials without sexually explicit content,” according to the proposal.

After the proposal was discussed, Roanoke County board members agreed that the item would appear on the consent agenda during their next regular meeting on Dec. 15, meaning it would be voted on without individual discussion time devoted to the issue.

The new law and the review processes schools are pitching to bring themselves into compliance with it, have been the subject of heated debate in school districts throughout Virginia. The Virginia ACLU released a statement April 8 — two days after the bill was signed into law — condemning the legislation.

“While the bill [SB 656] is lauded by some as parental choice, its true intent and impact is classroom censorship.” The ACLU statement read.

Student and LGBTQ advocacy groups, such as the Northern Virginia-based Pride Liberation Project, have said that the legislation could be used to broadly define all mention of LGBTQ identity in the classroom as “sexually explicit.”

Riley said that he did not believe the new policy, if enacted, would discourage teachers from introducing new material into their curriculum.

“If you look at it, and you look at the policy, it’s pretty tightly defined, so I don’t think there will be much on the list to begin with,” Riley said. “It doesn’t say the teacher can’t use it, it just means that the parent can request their child be given something else.”