You might recall the brief fracas at the last Roanoke County School Board meeting, during which Chairman Brent Hudson pulled and flashed his sheriff’s deputy badge. (Hudson’s full-time job is chief deputy with the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office.)

It happened late July 27, following a warning Hudson delivered after shouts of “bull——!” interrupted a briefing by Superintendent Ken Nicely. A few minutes later, after someone again shouted “bull!” Hudson ordered the room cleared.

At that point, some members of the crowd began loudly chanting “Protect trans kids!” As police arrested and dragged Roanoke resident Danny Clawson out the back entrance, Benjamin James was recording on his smartphone.

James, a Roanoke County resident, approached Hudson in the front of the room and asked, “Why don’t you want people in here?”

“Back up now!” Hudson replies repeatedly. Then he pulled his deputy’s badge out of his pocket and shoved it toward James.

“This is who I am, I’m telling you to back up now!” Hudson said.

“This is who you are?” James asked.

“I’ve identified myself as a law-enforcement officer and you need to leave, now!” Hudson responds. “Leave now!”

“What’s your name and badge number?” James repeats multiple times.

“Leave now!” Hudson repeats. “What is your name? Give me your ID!”

Ultimately, James was also arrested, by Roanoke County police. He and Clawson were charged with trespassing.

In certain ways, the Hudson-James exchange resembles thousands of videos you can watch on YouTube by self-styled “First Amendment auditors.” Often, those folks bait law enforcement officers while recording their reactions. And sometimes, police overreact.

Frequently the exchanges devolve into police demanding ID from the “auditor” as the “auditor” demands the names and badge numbers of officers. Occasionally, an “auditor” winds up arrested.

The “auditor” then posts the video on YouTube. When/if that goes viral, the shared ad revenue can be worth up to $4,000 per 1 million views. In especially egregious cases, the auditors sue police and earn money that way, too. No kidding, there are entire YouTube channels dedicated to this stuff.

Anyway, the Hudson-James interaction left a bad taste in the mouth of Samantha Newell, a Roanoke County mom. She spoke at the July 27 meeting before the disorder.

Last week, Newell complained to Roanoke County Sheriff Eric Orange in an email. Her beefs were Hudson’s failure to identify himself and the fact he pulled his day-job badge during the nighttime school board meeting.

“It is troublesome to me as a citizen that the Chief Deputy of your department was either unable or unwilling to disclose his badge number when prompted by a Roanoke County citizen,” Newell wrote Orange on July 31. “As to my understanding, being provided this information is within our rights as citizens outlined in the Fourth Amendment.”

She added: “It is also concerning to me that while Hudson was understood to be present and acknowledged in this setting as the Chair of the Roanoke County School Board, he violated policies in place to ensure proper separation of his two career paths by revealing his badge and identifying himself as a law enforcement officer during a visibly calm interaction that was conveniently recorded by multiple sources.

“I am requesting a thorough investigation of this matter and I urge you to take appropriate action to address these issues,” Newell wrote.

Newell said Orange responded that day both by phone and email. He sounded “apologetic” on the phone, she told me. Newell shared his emailed response with me.

“Thank you for reaching out to me and expressing your concerns,” Orange’s reply began.

“To the first point, we do not utilize badge numbers, but unit numbers. As you know the Deputy in question is Brent Hudson and his unit number is 0765. I will remind Chief Deputy Hudson of the importance of sharing said information, when requested by any citizen,” Orange wrote.

With respect to Newell’s other complaint, “I understand that there may be some confusion regarding his two roles, so I will try my best to clarify,” Orange replied.

“I do not know what policies may apply in his role on the school board, which would be a question best directed to the superintendent,” Orange wrote. “However, from the perspective of the [Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office], he is a law enforcement officer with a duty to respond.

“It is my understanding that the individual who approached Mr. Hudson was charged with trespassing. In the event that any member of my staff witnesses a crime occurring (i.e. trespassing), there is an expectation to respond. That response may vary, based upon the circumstances, but in a situation such as this an act of identifying oneself and requesting that the act cease, is within reason,” wrote Orange.

Monday I spoke with Orange. He said Newell’s complaint about Hudson’s actions that night was the only one he had received.

Monday, Roanoke County schools issued new requirements for public speakers at school board meetings. Now, speaker must sign up in advance, by phone or online, no later than 8 a.m. the day of the meeting.

Previously, they could sign up in person, directly before a meeting.

The new policy also limits speakers to Roanoke County parents, teachers, students or citizens. It appears to bar speakers from outside the county — such as Clawson, who lives in Roanoke.

The early sign-up deadline is “in order to allow time for verification that the speaker is eligible as a current parent, teacher, student, or citizen of Roanoke County,” the school board’s website states.

Both James and Clawson appeared in Roanoke County General District Court on Monday morning. Newell and roughly 20 people showed up outside the courthouse to demonstrate in support of them.

Newell’s also created a GoFundMe page to help defray legal expenses for Clawson and James. The title is “Legal Aid to Trans Advocates.” As of Monday afternoon, it had raised $2,319 toward a goal of $2,500.

The agenda for the Aug. 17 Roanoke County School Board meeting hasn’t yet been published. There’s a good chance the board will take up the Virginia Board of Education’s Model Policies on transgender students, which were issued in July.

Not coincidentally, it was during Nicely’s briefing about those July 27 that foul language first erupted.