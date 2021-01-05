Roanoke County School Board greenlights high school winter sports

Roanoke County's varsity student-athletes can begin winter sports practices this week, the Roanoke County School Board voted Tuesday.
The district plans to start with in-county competitions, and district staff will continue to make recommendations and create a framework for play in the coming weeks.
"If we feel like we’re jeopardizing our athletes ... we can always pull back," said Executive Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall.
Ahead of the board's work session, a group of about 35 students and parents stood outside Central Office, lobbying the board to start the season.
Roanoke County was among a group of seven school districts to sign on to a regional agreement that uses Virginia Department of Health data to determine whether sports can proceed.
"The health department is still very much recommending we stick with those guidelines," Superintendent Ken Nicely said at the beginning of the discussion. "I cannot today in good conscience recommend we do anything different than that."
But a majority of board members said they desire a return to sports — if done cautiously and with strict mitigation measures.
"I’ve evolved, and I think we should allow some competition in Roanoke County," said Don Butzer, who was elected chairman of the board at the start of the meeting.
Vice Chair Mike Wray, Jason Moretz and Tim Greenway also said were in favor of holding some level of winter sports. The county has five high schools: Cave Spring, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, Northside and William Byrd.
"As I sit here, a product of COVID, I think you have to take the whole child" into account, said Greenway, voicing concern about students' mental health. Greenway attended Tuesday's meeting virtually because of a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
Moretz said he was open to "some sort of compromise," adding that "I’m certainly not on board just for waving a wand and saying we’re having sports like in years’ past."
"I know whatever we decide, there will be people on both sides who aren’t happy with us," he said.
David Linden said he was hesitant to break with the local health officials' guidance, saying the school district's reopening plan thus far has been "wildly successful" due to following their advice.
Linden referenced Lord Botetourt High School's girls basketball program, which on Tuesday put its season on hold because two players on the varsity team tested positive for COVID-19.
Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound said all team activity including practice will stop until Jan. 14 with the entire squad eligible to return Jan. 16.
The Cavaliers have postponed a Jan. 12 game at Patrick County and a Jan. 16 home game against Northside.
Last week, Botetourt County withdrew from the regional sports agreement, with Superintendent Jonathan Russ saying he believed athletics could be conducted safely.
"I don’t want people to think I discounted the metrics," Russ said last week. "I’m aware we’re seeing an increase, and we’re going to see more of an increase after this Christmas break. I just know within our schools, and also during the workouts our athletes are participating in, we just haven’t had cases of transmission within those two outlets."
Radford’s boys, Narrows’ girls and the North Cross boys and girls basketball programs also paused their basketball seasons this week because of positive COVID-19 tests and exposures.
In recent weeks, parents, students and coaches have taken to social media, using the phrase "Let Them Play," to lobby school boards for a return of athletics. Over the weekend, the Roanoke County Let Them Play group published a 15-minute video compilation of students asking the school board to give sports the green light.
In front of Central Office on Tuesday, the group of mostly students held signs such as, "Let us play" and "Give us our season back."
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a weekly news briefing Tuesday that children are being infected by the virus during team sports and social gatherings, and not in classrooms.
She said evidence shows that as long as students maintain 6-foot distances, use masks and practice hand hygiene, children are not at an increased risk.
"What we also know looking at evidence across communities and across various communities across the United States that where there are outbreaks of children, it’s out of school activities," Morrow said.
She said the health districts are investigating several outbreaks involving youth travel sports, and more clusters that are associated with the teams or with teammates socializing outside of the games.
"We really should emphasize getting children back into classrooms as safely and effectively as possible rather than extending extracurricular activities that could potentially increase the risk of transmission," she said.
Also on Tuesday, Roanoke County Public Schools unveiled the next phase of its instructional reopening plan.
All fourth grade students will be able to return to the classroom daily beginning Jan. 25. A final decision about whether that will be four or five days will be made by Jan. 14, said Executive Director of Elementary Instruction Stephanie Hogan. Ten schools will use their gymnasiums as classrooms in order to have enough space.
Beginning Jan. 21, fifth through 12th grade students will be able to attend four days per week if they have daily Individualized Education Plan services, English Language services or are failing classes.
Online students have until Jan. 15 to switch to in-person classes if they choose.
Staff writers Robert Anderson and Luanne Rife contributed to this report.