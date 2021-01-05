Roanoke County School Board greenlights high school winter sports

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a weekly news briefing Tuesday that children are being infected by the virus during team sports and social gatherings, and not in classrooms.

She said evidence shows that as long as students maintain 6-foot distances, use masks and practice hand hygiene, children are not at an increased risk.

"What we also know looking at evidence across communities and across various communities across the United States that where there are outbreaks of children, it’s out of school activities," Morrow said.

She said the health districts are investigating several outbreaks involving youth travel sports, and more clusters that are associated with the teams or with teammates socializing outside of the games.

"We really should emphasize getting children back into classrooms as safely and effectively as possible rather than extending extracurricular activities that could potentially increase the risk of transmission," she said.

Also on Tuesday, Roanoke County Public Schools unveiled the next phase of its instructional reopening plan.

All fourth grade students will be able to return to the classroom daily beginning Jan. 25. A final decision about whether that will be four or five days will be made by Jan. 14, said Executive Director of Elementary Instruction Stephanie Hogan. Ten schools will use their gymnasiums as classrooms in order to have enough space.

Beginning Jan. 21, fifth through 12th grade students will be able to attend four days per week if they have daily Individualized Education Plan services, English Language services or are failing classes.

Online students have until Jan. 15 to switch to in-person classes if they choose.

Staff writers Robert Anderson and Luanne Rife contributed to this report.