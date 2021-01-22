Roanoke County School Board maps out ambitious plan to replace outdated buildings

Now, the school board is hoping for more funding so projects can start sooner rather than later. Board members floated the idea of a bond referendum to support Burton's construction and questioned who should be responsible for debts incurred.

"We're building schools for the benefit of the citizens and the children who go to these schools in Roanoke County," Butzer said. "We can't produce the funding. Only [the county] can. Who's to say that we're the ones who have to pay the debt at the expense of our operational budget, which doesn't allow us to buy books and all those other things? So I would say to them, maybe traditionally we've always paid the debt, but we probably shouldn't."

Wary that the supervisors may stall or turn them down, the board pledged to move forward with or without the supervisors' support. But they also want to get the county's governing body on the record.

"I would not want to let them off the hook," Butzer said. "They need to weigh in on this, they need to approve it."

The board also wants to build support from families. Unlike most school projects that are local to a certain magisterial district, students across the county attend Burton.