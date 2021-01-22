Roanoke County School Board maps out ambitious plan to replace outdated buildings

Frustrated with how long it will take under the current capital improvement program to renovate and replace outdated school buildings, the Roanoke County School Board on Thursday envisioned an accelerated model that would involve back-to-back — and simultaneous — construction projects.
But first, the school board will need to convince their counterparts on the board of supervisors, who hold the purse strings.
School board members want to start building a new Burton Center for Arts and Technology in 2023 and a new Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary in 2024. To do that, they need funding.
"We agree that we have three that are well past their prime," Chairman Don Butzer said. "So basically what we're going to the county for is asking to move up the funding on the Burton Center ... and we would be asking the county to use whatever other funding mechanisms they have to accelerate the two elementary schools to 2024."
"We’ve certainly kicked it down the road long enough," Tim Greenway said.
The school board has spent the past several years attempting to negotiate with the county to speed up infrastructure improvements. The county agreed in December 2019 to increase its annual debt issue by 20%, from $10 million to $12 million. School projects are eligible for the funds in two of three years in the cycle.
Now, the school board is hoping for more funding so projects can start sooner rather than later. Board members floated the idea of a bond referendum to support Burton's construction and questioned who should be responsible for debts incurred.
"We're building schools for the benefit of the citizens and the children who go to these schools in Roanoke County," Butzer said. "We can't produce the funding. Only [the county] can. Who's to say that we're the ones who have to pay the debt at the expense of our operational budget, which doesn't allow us to buy books and all those other things? So I would say to them, maybe traditionally we've always paid the debt, but we probably shouldn't."
Wary that the supervisors may stall or turn them down, the board pledged to move forward with or without the supervisors' support. But they also want to get the county's governing body on the record.
"I would not want to let them off the hook," Butzer said. "They need to weigh in on this, they need to approve it."
The board also wants to build support from families. Unlike most school projects that are local to a certain magisterial district, students across the county attend Burton.
Early cost estimates provided to the school board put Burton at $50.8 million, Glen Cove at $20.9 million and W.E. Cundiff at $24 million.
The Burton Center, a three-building campus in Salem built in the 1960s and '70s, has long been targeted for improvements. But other capital projects have moved ahead as school board members contemplated the price tag and evolving priorities. A new assessment in 2019 bumped Burton back toward the top of the list.
Burton Center Principal Christian Kish and Director of Career and Technical Education Jason Suhr presented a comprehensive overview of programs the career and technical education center currently offers and what the new CTE center might look like.
Calling Burton "a hidden gem," Greenway said he wants to ensure as many students as possible have the opportunity to learn a trade. Some applicants are turned away each year due to space constraints at the existing center. In 2019, 230 applicants were turned down, at least in part due to a lack of space, The Roanoke Times previously reported.
The new center would be built on land next to the school system's Central Office in northern Roanoke County. The next step would be to conduct a feasibility study, according to Director of Facilities and Operations Chris Lowe.
The same assessment that prioritized Burton also listed the two elementary schools as top priorities. Built with the same design, Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff both have outdated, open-pod classrooms. After the county agreed to move to the so-called "12-12-12" borrowing model at the end of 2019, Butzer had asked for renovations on the two schools to begin this year, but that hasn't moved forward.
The board now wants to replace the schools with new buildings rather than renovate.
The cost per square foot to renovate is estimated at $220 versus $250 for new construction, Lowe said. New construction would allow students to stay in their current building rather than moving to trailers during renovations. The trailers would also add on to the cost of renovation.
Give the "relatively small difference" in cost and "advantages of thinking new," Superintedent Ken Nicely said he would prefer new buildings, and board members agreed.
Cave Spring High School was the most recent county school to receive an update; contractors finished rebuilding the school at the end of last summer. William Byrd High School is next on the list, with renovations slated to begin in late spring.