Roanoke County School Board OKs budget, restores full health benefits to part-time bus drivers

School board members have advocated for the change to make Roanoke County more competitive with surrounding divisions. Full-time rates for nutrition workers will be considered in the next budget cycle, Director of Finance Susan Peterson said.

"I just can't tell you how thrilled I am that we're getting those benefits back to our drivers," said board member Tim Greenway, who represents the Vinton District.

The budget is a 7.6% increase over last year, which Chairman Don Butzer pointed out is in large part due to monies received from federal COVID-19 relief bills.

Peterson announced that Roanoke County Schools will receive an additional $9.7 million from the recently signed American Rescue Plan Act.

Those funds will in part pay for additional positions that went unfunded last year, including a part-time school counselor at Green Valley Elementary and three counselors for Title I elementary schools.

Board members praised Peterson for her work, and for presenting the numbers in an accessible way. Thursday's approval was the culmination of four budget work sessions.

It will next be sent to the board of supervisors for its approval.

New administrative appointments