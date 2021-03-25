Roanoke County School Board OKs budget, restores full health benefits to part-time bus drivers

The Roanoke County School Board on Thursday approved a $209.2 million budget for the 2021-22 school year that includes pay raises, additional positions and additional health benefits.
The spending plan includes a projected $4.2 million increase in state revenues and an increase of $3.8 million in local revenues.
Teachers will receive a 2% raise by way of a 1.5% step increase and a 0.5% pay scale shift.
The approved pay plan also includes implementation of a compensation study, which will restructure the support employee scale. Support staff also will receive a step raise, which is 2%.
The Virginia General Assembly’s approved budget funds the state's share of a 5% raise for teachers and state-funded employees. To be eligible for the funds, school divisions have to provide a locally funded collective average raise of 5% over the current fiscal year and the next. Roanoke County will qualify because it also provided a midyear retroactive raise earlier in the school year.
The school division also will restore the full-time health and dental benefits rate to part-time bus drivers and bus aides. Drivers and aides currently pay higher premiums to access the school system's health insurance, and now they will be able to pay the same rate as full-time employees.
School board members have advocated for the change to make Roanoke County more competitive with surrounding divisions. Full-time rates for nutrition workers will be considered in the next budget cycle, Director of Finance Susan Peterson said.
"I just can't tell you how thrilled I am that we're getting those benefits back to our drivers," said board member Tim Greenway, who represents the Vinton District.
The budget is a 7.6% increase over last year, which Chairman Don Butzer pointed out is in large part due to monies received from federal COVID-19 relief bills.
Peterson announced that Roanoke County Schools will receive an additional $9.7 million from the recently signed American Rescue Plan Act.
Those funds will in part pay for additional positions that went unfunded last year, including a part-time school counselor at Green Valley Elementary and three counselors for Title I elementary schools.
Board members praised Peterson for her work, and for presenting the numbers in an accessible way. Thursday's approval was the culmination of four budget work sessions.
It will next be sent to the board of supervisors for its approval.
New administrative appointments
The school board on Thursday also appointed two assistant principals and a supervisor of fine arts, effective July 1.
Brian Hall, dean of students for Cave Spring High School, will become the school's assistant principal. He will replace Haley Deeds, who was recently named Cave Spring's principal.
Hall started working for Roanoke County in 2012 as a special education teacher at Hidden Valley Middle School; he became Cave Spring's dean of students in 2018, according to a news release. He has degrees from Virginia Tech and Radford University.
W.E. Cundiff Elementary Assistant Principal Evan Noell will move to Hidden Valley Middle School. He replaces Chris Benson, who became the school's principal in December.
Noell joined the school division in 2010 as an instructional assistant and later taught special education at Northside Middle, Glenvar Middle and Glenvar High schools, according to the news release.
Nathan Street has been named the new supervisor of performing arts. Street is currently director of fine arts for Guilford County Schools in Greensboro, North Carolina.