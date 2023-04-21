Roanoke County's school board unanimously endorsed a $130 million funding agreement Thursday with the county board of supervisors that will pay for the construction of a technical education center and renovate two elementary schools.

The agreement provides $80 million for construction of the new career tech center and $50 million for renovations to Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools.

A site on Peters Creek Road in northern Roanoke County has already been purchased for the new location of the Burton Center for Arts and Technology. It will replace the existing facility in Salem, which dates from 1962.

Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff are the county school division's last remaining open classroom concept schools.

The school construction and renovation projects are well into the planning stage. School officials said work could begin as soon as late 2024.

The funding agreement was a source of controversy and extended negotiation between the school board and the board of supervisors. Several funding options were proposed during the past five months.

Previously, the school board was asked to borrow $21 million in order to fund the tech center, a debt load to which members objected. The agreement approved by the board Thursday substantially reduced a debt requirement.

"This is going to create a level of opportunity, not only for our students, but the Roanoke Valley as a whole, and I want to thank the board of supervisors for coming to the table, negotiating with us, and ultimately coming to an agreement” said Brent Hudson, school board chairman.

Roanoke County supervisors said the $130 funding plan is a record-setting amount for the locality. Additionally, the new technical education center will be the most expensive building ever constructed with county funds.