Roanoke County School Board OKs proposed reopening plan, but pledges to work to send even more students back to classroom

The Roanoke County School Board unanimously approved the Roanoke County Public Schools’ reopening plan Wednesday, bringing an end to a nearly monthlong debate over whether to make significant revisions . The approved plan will largely remain unchanged, but school board members pledged to do all they can to find a way to get more students in the classroom as soon as possible, even if it means meeting weekly.

In the end, even Vinton member Tim Greenway, who long voiced dissatisfaction with the plan, gave a “reluctant yes.”

”It’s not the plan I want, I think we need more, I think we can get more,” he said. “But I’m going to support Dr. [Ken] Nicely because we’ve got to get these kids back to school. And if this is a start — I’m not going to let up the pressure … but I’m going to support this plan even though I’m not happy about the number of kids.”

David Linden, who represents Hollins, echoed Greenway’s thoughts: “I don’t like it. I don’t know anybody that really does like it. ... I am going to support this plan, but I’m going to promise to continue to explore options … to get [students] back to normal and get them back to learning in person.”