Roanoke County School Board OKs proposed reopening plan, but pledges to work to send even more students back to classroom

The Roanoke County School Board unanimously approved the Roanoke County Public Schools’ reopening plan Wednesday, bringing an end to a nearly monthlong debate over whether to make significant revisions . The approved plan will largely remain unchanged, but school board members pledged to do all they can to find a way to get more students in the classroom as soon as possible, even if it means meeting weekly.
In the end, even Vinton member Tim Greenway, who long voiced dissatisfaction with the plan, gave a “reluctant yes.”
”It’s not the plan I want, I think we need more, I think we can get more,” he said. “But I’m going to support Dr. [Ken] Nicely because we’ve got to get these kids back to school. And if this is a start — I’m not going to let up the pressure … but I’m going to support this plan even though I’m not happy about the number of kids.”
David Linden, who represents Hollins, echoed Greenway’s thoughts: “I don’t like it. I don’t know anybody that really does like it. ... I am going to support this plan, but I’m going to promise to continue to explore options … to get [students] back to normal and get them back to learning in person.”
The board also approved a change to the academic calendar. The first day of school will be Aug. 24 rather than Aug. 13, and the last day of school will be May 28 rather than May 25.
When school starts, pre-K through second grade students will be in the classroom daily, third through 12th grade students will attend two days a week with remote learning the other three days, and a 100% remote option will be available for those who choose it.
The board discussed meeting more often to continue work on the plan. They also discussed spending money, up to $1.5 million, to expand bus routes in an effort to send more students back. Jason Moretz, who represents Windsor Hills, referenced “suggestions” the county board of supervisors provided about the reopening plan. “Maybe it’s time they can put some money our way,” he said.
Despite the overall lack of changes to the plan, the meeting remained eventful.
Ahead of the meeting, members of “Reopen Roanoke County Schools” objected to survey data not being released in full and had asked the board to delay its vote. However, Nicely did present the data in question during the meeting. Linden said he wanted that released to the public, saying, “We’ve got nothing to hide.”
That data was not presented in the initial released summary because it was irrelevant, since the district wasn’t going to consider deviating from health guidance, according to Nicely. The questions centered on what families would choose if they offered “in-person instruction for all grades, with minimum to no extra physical distancing in place” with or without masks. The percentage who indicated an in-person preference was an average of 73%, the exact figure depending on the school type and exact question.
Also ahead of the meeting, a group of more than 20 Roanoke County Education Association members and their supporters lined the entry road to the district’s central office with signs such as “One death is too many,” advocating for a more cautious, remote reopening.
Though in recent weeks the school board discussed the possibility of allowing more classroom days for older students, Nicely said survey data didn’t support that possibility.
A total of 15% of respondents opted for online-only learning when asked whether they preferred that or two days a week in person. That’s lower than the 30% target rate needed to allow more students back in the classroom while maintaining physical distancing, he said.
Daily bus ridership was estimated to be under 50% for all schools, according to Roanoke County’s survey results. But Nicely said there didn’t appear to be enough capacity to add more grade levels, although additional funding to expand routes could alleviate part of that problem.
Students will sit one per seat on a bus, with the exception of students from the same household, and they will be required to wear masks.
“We wanted a plan that could be scalable,” Nicely said, explaining that the district can easily ratchet to a higher or lower level of in-person instruction as needed.
School board members pledged to work to expand the plan as soon as possible. “I think this gives us a start,” said chairman Mike Wray, who represents Cave Spring.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.