Despite hearing more than an hour of public outcry, the Roanoke County School Board unanimously approved new rules about “curricular and noncurricular school and classroom displays” Thursday night.

“All classroom displays must directly relate to the curriculum and instructional goals of the courses of study conducted in that classroom,” the new policy says. “Employees may not use their position or use school or classroom decor and displays to advocate for their personal beliefs about political views, sociopolitical issues, or religion to students.”

Students, graduates, parents, teachers and community activists spoke against that new policy. Over the course of 80 minutes, 27 members of the public spoke their concerns to the school board.

Those speakers said the new policy is not supportive of LGBTQ+ students, and prevents teachers from displaying material—such as Pride flags—to display their support for those marginalized people.

The policy arose after a series of contentious school board meetings, starting in May when a member of the public addressed the board to accuse specific school members who displayed rainbow-patterned classroom items of being “groomers” and “sexual predators.”

Those comments spurred a series of counter-complaints in support of LGBTQ+ people at following board meetings.

After the board passed the policy and while Superintendent Ken Nicely was presenting to the board about a different set of policies, someone in the crowd shouted “bull——.” School board chairman Brent Hudson then asked police to escort all members of the public out of the meeting room.

“Unfortunately things got a little out of hand tonight, and I hope that cooler heads prevail,” Hudson said to a room of emptied chairs during the board’s closing remarks.