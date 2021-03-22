Roanoke County School Board race begins to take shape

With less than three months until the filing deadline, it's already clear that at least one Roanoke County School Board race will be contested come November.
David Linden and Jerry Canada are both running for the Hollins District seat, the district's first contested race since the school board became an elected body in the ’90s. It will also mark the first contested school board race for any of the county's five districts since 2016.
Linden, the incumbent, confirmed Monday that he plans to file the necessary paperwork by the end of the month. Canada has filed to run, hoping to reclaim the seat he held for 25 years before stepping aside in 2017.
"My key motto here, when I start making signs and putting them out on the road, is going to be return," Canada said. "That's gonna be the keyword: Return Jerry Canada to the Roanoke County School Board."
Vinton District member Tim Greenway and Windsor Hills District member Jason Moretz confirmed they also plan to seek reelection.
Canada, 70, is the longest-serving elected school board member in Roanoke County.
He was appointed in 1992, the last appointed member before the board shifted to staggered elections. He won six elections, all of them unopposed.
About a year before his final term ended, his late wife was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. He was also helping his mother, who lives in an assisted living facility.
"It was just time to take care of family. ... So I dropped off," Canada said Tuesday. "And, to be honest, I thought 25 years was enough. It's time for somebody else."
Linden, 56, was elected in 2017, making him only the second person to be elected to the Hollins District seat.
"As far as accomplishments go, I believe helping navigate RCPS through the past year with everything COVID related would be at the top of the list," Linden said in an email. "As I have stated at numerous meetings, however, most of this credit should go to Dr. [Ken] Nicely, the staff at Central Office along with the teachers and staff who have been on the front line."
During his first term, the board hired Nicely as superintendent, Cave Spring High School completed renovations and renovations have started on William Byrd High School, Linden said. (He voted against hiring Nicely in 2018 based on a desire to "look further, just to make sure." The board had pledged to hire a search firm but instead hired Nicely one month after he was named interim superintendent. Linden said Monday that he believes Nicely is one of the best superintendents in Virginia.)
If reelected, Linden said he will prioritize replacing the Burton Center for Arts and Technology and renovating Glen Cove Elementary.
Canada said he greatly respects Linden, but the two have different views.
"Things that I care about a lot, he has voted no," Canada said.
The "tipping point," though, was last summer, amid board discussions about how to reopen schools during the pandemic. Three board members were invited to, and Linden and Greenway attended, a parent-organized meeting to discuss a more normal reopening.
It bothered Canada that board members attended when not all five were invited. He said it wasn't a "team play," and he believes it undermined Nicely.
"That was the one thing, really, that I just said, 'If I'm healthy enough, I'm going to just throw my hat in the ring,'" Canada recalled. "If people want to stay with Mr. Linden, fine; if they want to change, I'm willing to serve another term."
Canada added he's also invested in his grandchildren's education, and said he cares deeply for teachers and all employees.
He'd like to see a "team approach" between the school board and board of supervisors when it comes to funding school construction. "I would like to see the temperature lowered just a little bit between the two boards," he said.
Vinton District
Greenway, 57, said he's proud of the work being done to modernize Vinton's schools.
William Byrd High renovations are ongoing and the school received a new track and field in 2017. The board is also actively looking to rebuild W.E. Cundiff Elementary, which along with Glen Cove Elementary is one of the few, if not only, remaining open-classroom concept schools in the state.
That's one of the reasons he decided to run again, Greenway said.
"It matters that you have somebody that's promoting the fact that these are issues," he said.
Likewise, he supports building a new Burton Center.
Greenway noted that the school board also has prioritized providing teachers with regular raises.
A strong proponent of getting students back in the classroom, Greenway said he's proud of the school division's reopening plan. Though some may have wanted to go slower, and at times he wanted to go faster, "I think Dr. Nicely made it at the right pace and with everyone's safety in mind."
Greenway was first elected to the school board in 2015 to fill the unexpired remainder of former member Mike Stovall's term; Greenway was elected to a full four-year term in 2017.
Windsor Hills District
Moretz, 46, is running again for the Windsor Hills seat because he has "a lot left to give." Both of his children are still in school, and his wife is a longtime educator.
"There's still a lot we'd like to do from the standpoint of teacher pay, from the standpoint of getting our bus drivers and other staff some additional benefits, and we still have three schools that are in need of severe renovations," Moretz said, referring to the Burton Center, Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff.
Moretz believes replacing Burton could be one of the school board's — in working with the board of supervisors — biggest accomplishments within the next few years.
Moretz has served on the board since 2015, when he was appointed following former school board member Drew Barrineau's resignation. Moretz won an election in November 2016 to fill the remainder of the term and was elected to a full four-year term in 2017.
The board has accomplished a lot, Moretz said, including "the largest teacher raise in recent memory," the completed Cave Spring High and ongoing William Byrd High renovations and "fantastic" board relations.
"My hope would be to continue to strengthen the relationship with the board of supervisors," he said. "I think people think that the relationship isn't good between us sometimes, at least that's what's reported. But in the grand scheme of things, I think we're all here to do what's best for our county, for our population, residents and students."