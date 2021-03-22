Roanoke County School Board race begins to take shape

Windsor Hills District

Moretz, 46, is running again for the Windsor Hills seat because he has "a lot left to give." Both of his children are still in school, and his wife is a longtime educator.

"There's still a lot we'd like to do from the standpoint of teacher pay, from the standpoint of getting our bus drivers and other staff some additional benefits, and we still have three schools that are in need of severe renovations," Moretz said, referring to the Burton Center, Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff.

Moretz believes replacing Burton could be one of the school board's — in working with the board of supervisors — biggest accomplishments within the next few years.

Moretz has served on the board since 2015, when he was appointed following former school board member Drew Barrineau's resignation. Moretz won an election in November 2016 to fill the remainder of the term and was elected to a full four-year term in 2017.

The board has accomplished a lot, Moretz said, including "the largest teacher raise in recent memory," the completed Cave Spring High and ongoing William Byrd High renovations and "fantastic" board relations.