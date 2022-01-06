Roanoke County School Board reverses course on COVID-19 vote

The Roanoke County School Board on Thursday temporarily rescinded the motion it passed earlier this week that would roll back the mask mandate in schools, among other safety protocols.

The motion originally passed Tuesday during a work session that didn’t include a public comment period would make the system “mask optional and return to pre-COVID medical policies leaving medical decisions such as testing, quarantining and contact tracing between the doctor, the student patient, and the student’s parent/guardians,” following the expected reversal of many COVID-19 regulations in K-12 schools by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin after he’s sworn in Jan. 15.

On Thursday, the school board called another meeting to change its decision, because it did not consult legal guidance before passing the measure, and it could have potentially conflicted with state law, according to board Chairman David Linden.

“While Tuesday’s decision had good intentions, I made a decision without consulting our legal counsel and without comprehending all of the measures included in that motion, and for that I take full responsibility,” Linden said after the board came out of an hour-long closed session.

Linden said he and most of the board agree with the original motion, but want to wait until the orders from Richmond are official, something board members Tim Greenway and Mike Wray lamented on Tuesday when they voted against the new measures.

Tuesday’s motion was proposed by newly elected Windsor Hills District representative, Cheryl Facciani, the only board member not to vote to temporarily rescind the order Thursday.

Facciani made various comments at Tuesday’s meeting, like the assertion that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a 501c(3) nonprofit. The CDC is a government agency and is not a nonprofit. There is a separate nonprofit foundation to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the CDC’s health protection work.

She also talked about her frustrations with the “moving of goal posts” in regards to how mandates have shifted since the pandemic started, noting that people had to wear masks while entering restaurants, but “COVID magically disappeared when you’re sitting down.”

Facciani declined to answer questions about some of her previous comments on Thursday, her decision to vote against temporarily rescinding the new guidelines or how she felt about the local health department’s recommendation that mask mandates remain at schools to protect the public.

“I’m OK,” she said when asked after Thursday’s meeting about her CDC comment.

Meanwhile, a virtual meeting was held by Roanoke and Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow on Thursday morning, during which she said now is not the time to be lifting safety measures in schools.

“We all have the same goal of wanting to keep children in school as much as possible,” she said.

But Morrow believes going against CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines is not the way to do it, instead recommending a “multifaceted approach” that includes getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing in schools.

She said there is plenty of public data that show that schools with mask mandates are three and a half times less likely to have outbreaks than schools that don’t require them.

Morrow also noted that while the virus is less dangerous for children, 80,000 have still been hospitalized over the last 18 months, and 1,000 have died.

She also noted that mandates in schools are not just about protecting those inside the building, but also protecting the general public that may be immunocompromised from getting sick.

“This is not the common cold or the flu,” Morrow said, noting that 57 million people in this country have contracted the virus and 827,000 have died from it.

Morrow said they are strategies “we know work,” and that the public needs to continue to take the pandemic seriously, especially as Omicron cases continue to surge across the country.

Virginia, like the rest of the nation, is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths fueled by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

When asked about the figures Morrow had talked about during her conference, Linden said “I’m not sure all that information is accurate,” without giving an explanation for his reasoning.

The board is expected to revisit the matter at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 18, which could follow potential action by Youngkin.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.