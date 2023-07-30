The chaos that enveloped the Roanoke County School Board on Thursday began rolling slowly in February, when a female student at Glenvar High told the board she feared sharing the girls’ bathrooms with a transgender student who identifies as female.

Among the “solutions” the complaining student proposed was to segregate restrooms by genitalia, labeling them “‘Penis’ and ‘Vagina.’”

At the March meeting, the transgender student from Glenvar addressed the board, telling members she was harassed at school daily. She struggles with mental health issues, “and this situation has made it SO much more difficult. I genuinely fear going to school because of the threats being made,” she said.

At May’s meeting, north county parent Damon Gettier took the podium and ranted for four and a half minutes about his son’s elementary school, even though most speakers are limited to three minutes.

“What I’m here to talk about is the child abuse, grooming, conditioning and indoctrination by sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary,” Gettier said.

He complained the school was overrun with “LGBTQ decorations,” namely Pride flags and rainbows. Gettier found more than a dozen such decorations when he personally inspected the school. Some had been created by students in a music class, he said.

Gettier distributed Glen Cove Elementary yearbook photos he deemed objectionable. Three depicted staffers wearing rainbow clothing or accessories. One was a picture of an “EVERYONE WELCOME” sign that bore rainbow-hued letters.

The attack later prompted a rainbow-drenched demonstration outside Glen Cove by scores of LGBTQ+-supporting parents and others.

In June, speakers criticized school board members for failing to defend school staff from Gettier’s accusations. Not one board member has, at least publicly. And near that meeting’s end, when some interrupting grumbles arose from the crowd, board Chairman Brent Hudson weirdly shouted “parents’ rights!” into his mic.

Which brings us to Thursday night — the school board’s July meeting — when evident hard feelings escalated.

Following two outbursts among the crowd during a briefing by the schools superintendent — and an explicit warning from Hudson — order broke down after he directed the room be cleared. Ultimately, police arrested and charged two people.

That happened late in the meeting, after 27 people had addressed the board, warning its policies with respect to transgender students would be harmful to the children.

Among them were a child psychiatrist, a fourth-year medical student, at least two Roanoke County teachers and a licensed counselor. Yet another was Tiffany Sandifer, a Roanoke County mother who reminded board members she’s begun organizing an effort to recall them.

The disorder began even later in the meeting, as Superintendent Ken Nicely outlined new, Youngkin-administration-produced guidelines regarding transgender students. (The board could vote on those as early as next month.) A couple of people in the crowd shouted “bulls—-!”

“One more outburst, and whoever, we’ll ask the police to have you removed,” Hudson warned. A few minutes later, after a shout of “bull!” Hudson ordered the room cleared “so our superintendent can conduct business.”

“I ask everybody to leave at this time,” Hudson said.

At that juncture, someone temporarily cut the meeting’s video feed. But the pandemonium that ensued was captured by attendees using smartphones.

Most began exiting the hearing room. But at least two people refused. Some began loudly chanting “Protect trans kids! Protect trans kids!” over and over.

As police handcuffed and dragged Shannon “Danny” Clawson of Roanoke toward the rear exit, Benjamin James of Roanoke County approached Hudson in the front of the room, with James’s cell phone recording the video.

“Why don’t you want people here?” James asked.

“Back up now!” Hudson warned repeatedly. Out of his pocket, he pulled a deputy’s badge (from his day job with the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office) and displayed it toward James.

“This is who I am,” Hudson said. “I’m telling you to back up now. I identified myself as a law-enforcement officer and you need to leave now!”

“What’s your name and badge number?” James asked repeatedly, in the style of “First Amendment auditors” on YouTube.

“Leave now!” Hudson shot back. “What is your name? Where’s your ID?”

The exchange is actually kind of humorous.

Eventually, police handcuffed and ushered James out, too. (He and Clawson were charged with trespassing.) After a break, the meeting resumed — with Nicely speaking to an empty room.

Needless to say, arrests at Roanoke County School Board meetings are highly abnormal. They might even be unprecedented.

Friday, I asked Chuck Lionberger, the school system’s spokesman, the last occasion someone was hauled out of a school board meeting in handcuffs.

“I’ve been with schools since July 2007,” he replied in an email. “During my time, I can’t recall a time when we’ve had to clear the room, much less see people arrested. Before 2007, I’m not personally aware but I’ve never heard of any stories of such action.”

Earlier in the meeting, the school board unanimously adopted a policy that bans classroom decorations related to political views, sociopolitical issues (such as LGBTQ+) or religion. Though it doesn’t address rainbows specifically, it seems the policy would bar them on classroom walls, unless they’re directly related to classroom lessons or the “sole purpose” is decorative.

“A sticker, sign, flag, or other display hung by a teacher may be intended to show support and affinity for a subset of students, but it can unintentionally imply that other teachers who do not display such messages or symbols in their classroom do not support inclusion for all their students, or that students who do not share the same identity are unwelcome,” the policy says.

(That’s kind of like arguing the existence of Black History Month could, by implication, unintentionally demean white history. Would any serious person draw such a conclusion?)

At the end of the meeting, board member David Linden said: “Nights like this are not good for anybody. They’re not good for our students, they’re not good for our school system, they’re not good for this community. And I’m hopeful that we can find some common ground and some civility.”

Vice Chairman Tim Greenway said Thursday’s meeting was the most “confusion and noise” he’d seen during his service on the board. Tacitly, Greenway acknowledged rancor persists over the board’s failure to address Damon Gettier’s accusations — but he framed it vaguely.

“I think all of us regret, a little bit, that we didn’t say something about someone that presented at one of the meetings, that said specifics about the folks at a school,” Greenway began. “And we probably got caught up in the moment, maybe didn’t even realize it was coming. But we do recognize that it was a mistake — whether, you know, if we come out and say it or not.”

“A little bit” of regret for not responding to Gettier’s lurid accusations is hardly the same as condemning them. But 10 weeks after Gettier’s rant, that’s as far as any school board member has publicly gone.

In a backhanded way, even Hudson seemed to acknowledge Gettier’s rant had created problems, because Thursday, the chairman greatly expanded the admonition he typically gives to launch the public comments section.

“Speakers should be aware that they may be held legally responsible if they make statements that violate the legal rights of others. For example, if statements are made that are defamatory, threatening,” Hudson warned. “Comments likely to disrupt the board’s work or prompt a breach of the peace may be prohibited, and the speaker will be called out of order by the board chair.”

That stuff and more was new, compared to Hudson’s admonitions at June’s meeting, at which he merely asked speakers to be respectful and civil in their comments, and to direct comments to the chair.

The school board’s next meeting is a 3:30 p.m. work session on Thursday. The next regular public meeting is Aug. 17.

At the latter, the board’s expected to take up the Youngkin administration’s Model Policies regarding transgender students. Among other things, those say students must use bathrooms that correspond their biological sex, rather than gender identity “except to the extent otherwise required by federal law.”

Will that meeting wind up even crazier? Stay tuned.

Dan Casey (540) 981-3423