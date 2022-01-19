Roanoke County School Board tables mask mandate for now

Dozens of citizens came out to speak to the Roanoke County School Board Tuesday night regarding the future of mask mandates in the county’s schools, with the majority in support of continuing the directive.

The board voted during a Jan. 4 work session to make the school system “mask optional and return to pre-COVID medical policies leaving medical decisions such as testing, quarantining and contact tracing between the doctor, the student patient, and the student’s parent/guardians,” following the reversal of a state mask mandate in K-12 schools by Gov. Glenn Youngkin after he was sworn in Jan. 15.

The move caused a public backlash when it decided to prematurely vote on the matter, and the board backtracked on its decision just days later at a Jan. 6 special meeting.

The school board said at Tuesday’s meeting that it will wait for more guidance from the state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow before voting on ending the mask mandate for its schools.

Roanoke City Public Schools sent out a message on social media Tuesday evening saying that it will continue to require face coverings inside and on buses further guidance from the state or are directed otherwise by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Youngkin's executive order to end mask mandates in K-12 schools goes into effect on Monday. The order also instructed the superintendent of public instruction to rescind the existing guidelines for COVID-19 prevention with new ones, which is expected later this week, according to school officials.

Though many legal experts believe the executive order will be challenged in court, as opponents of Youngkin’s executive order say it conflicts with a state law passed last year that essentially states that each school board must take every precaution it can to apply mitigation strategies in its schools that are recommended by the CDC until Aug. 1, 2022.

“Like any contentious issue in American politics, this will end up in a courtroom,” Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington, told The Washington Post in a recent article. “You really have to go back to the days of massive resistance and desegregation to find education as prominent in the actions of a governor as you have seen in Day One of the Youngkin administration.”

The new orders also come on the heels of a nationwide surge in cases that hasn’t skipped the county’s school system.

The school system reported 400 positive cases on its COVID dashboard for staff and students from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, the highest one-week total of the school year. For comparison, the entire county saw 1,545 cases during that same period.

Assistant Superintendent Rhonda Stegall said the school system has already seen 622 positive cases for students in January. The second highest total was 336 in September, according to figures during her COVID-19 update to the board.

During the public comment portion of Tuesay's meeting, which was not available at the two aforementioned meetings, more than 30 citizens shared thoughts on the school board’s plan to remove the mandate against the advice of the vast majority of medical professionals, including the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Jessica Crumpacker, a special education teacher at Oak Grove Elementary, asked the board to consider keeping the mask mandate and to use common sense wisdom and love and compassion when making its decision.

“Does it make sense to eliminate one of our COVID-19 [mitigation] strategies during a time of high transmission,” she asked the board rhetorically. “No it doesn’t.”

She said she wants what everyone wants, which is for children to stay in school, and that online distance learning is the likely outcome of making masks optional in schools.

“I don’t think masks will be forever but right now we need them,” she said.

Of the 32 people that spoke on the matter, only a handful said they’d prefer the school board remove the masks.

The most common arguments of those against masks was that it was now the law, and the reason many of those board members and the governor were elected in November.

Others said they didn’t think masks worked, or that they have caused mental harm to students, but didn’t cite any specific scientific research to back up those claims.

Vicky Henderson, who said she's a grandmother of multiple students in the Glenvar strand of schools, echoed some of those sentiments, but also had more divine reasons for why masks should no longer be a requirement.

“Sometimes we need to use our God-given common sense … When Jesus was healing the sick, he did not stop and put on a mask of any kind. Today for healing, we still go to him in prayer … God already knows when he’s coming to bring us all home,” she said.

Joe Carnes, an art teacher at multiple elementary schools in the district, and a parent of kids who are in the county’s schools, asked the board to use fact-based science.

“I would challenge you to base your decision on science, real science, not politics,” he said.

He also noted that he teaches over 600 students each week and that student complaints about masks are minimal, also noting that making masks optional would cause entire classrooms to be potentially contaminated.

“Without masks, we are opening up an entire room to what we are breathing out,” he said. “It’s like having a no urinating section of a public pool, it’s getting everywhere.”

Following the public comment portion of the meeting that lasted nearly two hours, board members thanked those who spoke for coming to the meeting and offered some comments of their own.

Vinton representative Tim Greenway said he would not vote based solely on politics.

“I won’t vote [based on] party. I’ll vote my heart, my conviction and what I believe is best,” he said.

Board Chair and Hollins District representative, David Linden, said he is open to compromise, as did Greenwood, but neither specified what that might entail.

“Our 74th governor, who I am a fan of, had 74 days to come up with that executive order. Unfortunately, he gave us nine days to implement that, which does not seem real fair,” he said.

Linden said that masks will come off eventually, but he’s worried about how that may affect students having to quarantine for five day and missing in-person instruction, which has already happened approximately 8,000 times this school year.

“Some people may be disappointed we didn’t make a decision tonight on which route we are going to go,” he said. “But we feel we need a little more information before we do that and not rush to judgment.”

Linden continued, “My fear is that if we take the masks off, the number of quarantines are going to go up again and then we will be back to virtual learning and nobody wants that.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.