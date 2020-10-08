Roanoke County School Board votes to give teachers and students extra day off in November

Roanoke County employees and students will have a four-day weekend the first week of November.

The county school board unanimously voted Thursday to close schools Nov. 2, the day before Election Day, in addition to the teacher workday already set for Nov. 3.

The idea was proposed at a previous meeting by board member Tim Greenway in order to give teachers a day off from an overwhelming, abnormal school year.

“They certainly deserve it,” Greenway said Tuesday during the board’s work session.

In addition, teachers will be able to complete Nov. 3 parent conferences ahead of time so they don’t have to work that day, Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall said.

Other members agreed with Greenway’s assessment, though Vice Chair David Linden on Tuesday questioned whether students should lose a day of in-person instruction in a school year when face-to-face time is already at a premium.

“What are we doing to parents who are going to have to find daycare on those days?” he asked. He reiterated his concerns on Thursday before voting yes.

Chair Mike Wray said he felt students also deserved a day off, and that it would give them time to catch up on work.