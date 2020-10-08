Roanoke County School Board votes to give teachers and students extra day off in November

Roanoke County employees and students will have a four-day weekend the first week of November.
The county school board unanimously voted Thursday to close schools Nov. 2, the day before Election Day, in addition to the teacher workday already set for Nov. 3.
The idea was proposed at a previous meeting by board member Tim Greenway in order to give teachers a day off from an overwhelming, abnormal school year.
“They certainly deserve it,” Greenway said Tuesday during the board’s work session.
In addition, teachers will be able to complete Nov. 3 parent conferences ahead of time so they don’t have to work that day, Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall said.
Other members agreed with Greenway’s assessment, though Vice Chair David Linden on Tuesday questioned whether students should lose a day of in-person instruction in a school year when face-to-face time is already at a premium.
“What are we doing to parents who are going to have to find daycare on those days?” he asked. He reiterated his concerns on Thursday before voting yes.
Chair Mike Wray said he felt students also deserved a day off, and that it would give them time to catch up on work.
“I think our people need a break,” Don Butzer said Tuesday.
Also, teachers will be able to work from home on workdays designated for grading, the first of which is Oct. 21.
In other business, the board gave its informal blessing for Superintendent Ken Nicely to go ahead with the next phase of the division’s reopening plan, which was unveiled Tuesday.
Board members did not take a formal vote since they already approved the original plan, which includes a stipulation for expansion.
Starting Oct. 26, third grade students can attend in-person five days per week. Fourth and fifth graders who use daily services as part of their Individualized Education Plan or who use English language services can attend four days a week, and a face-to-face “hybrid help day” will be available on Wednesdays for middle and high school students.
Earlier in the meeting, Roanoke County Education Association President Tim Summers read comments collected from teachers who remain frustrated with the district’s reopening plan. Several of the comments voiced frustration with learning about the in-person expansion from the newspaper rather than being informed ahead of time.
Recreational basketball discussion tabled
The board during its Tuesday work session tabled a request from Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism to use school gyms for recreation basketball.
Wray said Thursday that the school board was trying to reach an agreement with the county.
Greenway and Butzer both said Tuesday that it was hypocritical for recreation sports to take place in school facilities when high school sports can’t.
“We’re sanctioning something that we’re saying we can’t do,” Butzer said.
Butzer was also concerned about the community’s health. “Why would we condone behavior that would mitigate or probably keep [community spread] going?” he asked.
Linden disagreed.
“I think we’re hurting the community by not letting those kids participate in sports,” he said. “Let’s face it, if they can’t use our gymnasiums for rec sports, they’re not going to play rec sports.”
Should the board deny the request, recreation basketball won’t be offered this season, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Doug Blount confirmed in an interview Thursday. Outdoor sports would continue.
