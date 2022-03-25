Roanoke County school budget includes raise for employees

The Roanoke County School Board passed an initial budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday night, though the final amount is likely to change as the state finalizes its budget.

The approximately $229 million budget was passed 4-0 by board members at its regular meeting. Vinton District representative Tim Greenway was not in attendance.

The budget includes a 5% raise for all employees through either pay scale increases or through the school system’s step increases, according to school officials.

Nearly $78 million of the budget is coming from Roanoke County, which is part of the $172.1 million general education fund for the 2022-23 budget that begins July 1.

The rest of the funds are from 12 other funds with specific purposes, such as the health insurance fund, grants fund and nutrition fund.

Despite the state not passing a budget before ending its annual General Assembly session on March 13, the school system is required by state law to pass its own budget by April 1.

The clock ran down during the regular session without the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-controlled House reaching agreement on the state budget. Rather than stay late, lawmakers opted to go home on March 12 and reconvene later for a special session to pass the spending plan and take up other bills that remained unfinished.

Gov. Glen Youngkin issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that the special session will commence April 4.

The move is not out of the ordinary without recent precedent, as the state has held at least one special session every year since 2018.

School Board Chair David Linden said the school system will be able to finalize its budget for the upcoming year once the state does the same.

“Once the General Assembly and the Governor settle on a final state budget, we will go back and amend our budget as needed. We based our initial budget on the House of Delegates proposed state budget. Should the final state budget include additional funding, the board will determine how to best use those additional funds,” he said.

Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a school system communication that he is appreciative of the employee raises.

“We are grateful that the school board has continued their commitment to raising employee pay,” he said. “We are hopeful the final state budget will include additional funding that will help us provide even more support for our students and teachers.”

