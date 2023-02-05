The job of director of equity and engagement for Roanoke County Public Schools came and went rapidly.

Less than two years ago, amid a period of national reckoning on racial issues sparked by the Minneapolis police officers’ killing of George Floyd, county schools created an administrative position tasked with diversifying an educational staff of about 2,200 employees, which is significantly less diverse than Roanoke County’s population.

Now, the post is vacant, its duties have been spread among other school administrators, and there are no plans to fill it.

Since the equity job was created, dramatic political and policy shifts have occured in Virginia. Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governorship in 2021 with support from about two-thirds of Roanoke County voters.

Following through on his campaign promises, Youngkin canceled equality-of-outcome objectives, which removed the Virginia Department of Education’s support for equity and diversity programs in local school systems.

Martin Brown, the recently appointed diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer for Virginia, explained Youngkin’s position in an email statement provided to The Roanoke Times.

“The Youngkin administration is committed to ensuring all Virginia’s students have the opportunity to succeed, not mandating equal outcomes in the name of equity,” Brown said. “Through funding the largest education budget in Virginia’s students, Governor Youngkin has provided the resources and support for all learners to thrive.”

Meanwhile, the suburban Roanoke County school division continues having difficultly with hiring to diversify its overwhelmingly white staff.

According to the division’s numbers, about three in four Roanoke County public schools student are white, while 25% identify themselves as a race other than white.

About 94% of county school employees — such as teachers, librarians, coaches and counselors — are white. Of county schools’ 106 administrators, 103 are white, including all school principals.

Racial demographics vary among Roanoke County primary and secondary schools. Burlington Elementary School has the highest percentage of non-white students at 54%. Back Creek Elementary School has the lowest at about 6% non-white.

Demographically, Roanoke County is about 13% non-white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent population estimate.

Jessica McClung, county schools’ assistant superintendent of student services and human resources, said the division is actively seeking non-white applicants for teaching and other positions, but given the lack of diversity in the schools overall, many aren’t interested.

When Roanoke County Public Schools created the position, it was one of about 13 school systems in Virginia that had a full-time equity and engagement director or similar position. Other regional public school divisions with similar administrators are Roanoke, where the position is currently vacant, Montgomery County and Charlottesville.

Denise Johnson, director of equity and engagement for Charlottesville Public Schools, said that having someone officially overseeing equity, diversity and engagement for a school division can be extremely valuable, especially in the early part of a school’s stated commitment to equity.

“Having one person who is tasked with building ‘equity infrastructure’ can be helpful to assure that every school, program, and staff member has the tools they need to train and assess their impact, and to assure that everyone is accountable for promoting positive change,” Johnson said.

How it began

In Feburary 2021, Lori Wimbush gave a presentation to the school board honoring Black History Month, showcasing the work of the equity and engagement committee at Roanoke County Schools, for which she was praised.

“I just want to thank Lori for the work she and the equity leadership and planning team has done, and will continue to do” Jason Moretz, a former member of the county school board, said. “Obviously this isn’t something we’re going to stop.”

When the director of equity and engagement position was created, and Wimbush was announced as the first person to hold it, she was introduced by McClung as having established a mentorship program that made huge strides toward “reaching staff and students with more diverse backgrounds.”

“We’re blessed to have you,” Tim Greenway, school board member representing the Vinton District and current board vice chairman, said.

In July 2022, Wimbush left her position at Roanoke County to become the assistant superintendent for secondary education at Roanoke City Public Schools. Representatives from Roanoke County Public Schools say they have no intention of filling the position.

McClung, who worked closely with Wimbush both while she was in the position and before, said that while equity and engagement are both still goals the school system is working toward, she doesn’t expect the position will be reinstated, and is not looking for anyone to recruit for the position.

“I just can’t imagine anybody filling that position other than Lori,” McClung said.

Chuck Lionberger, the public information officer for Roanoke County schools, said that the position was created for Wimbush, combining duties previously held by counselors and other administrators. Now that Wimbush has left the position, the duties have been redistributed, according to Lionberger.

Through a city schools spokesperson, Wimbush declined a request to be interviewed.

How it ended

Seven months after Wimbush took the position as director of equity and engagement, in November 2021, the make-up of the Roanoke County School Board changed, as voters elected two new faces — Cheryl Facciani and Brent Hudson. Facciani is the only woman on the all-white school board. Hudson is now the board chairman.

While running for office, Facciani, who represents the Windsor Hills District, expressed doubts about the validity of the district’s recently created new position.

“Not too long ago a new job position was created at our RCPS Central Office. I like many were suspect because of the buzz word “equity” in the title,” Facciani said in a social media post. “My initial concern was that an equity position would promote equity of outcomes rather than equity of opportunities.”

Later in the same post, Facciani said that she had personally spoken to Wimbush, and had developed an understanding and “admiration” for the work she did as equity and engagement director.

According to McClung, the Youngkin administration did away with much of the state-level support for equity programs in Virginia public schools, including cancellations of equity and engagement conferences.

In March 2022, Jillian Balow, the state superintendent of public instruction appointed by Youngkin, rescinded several equity programs. In a report issued by the Virginia Department of Education, the office argued that the programs promoted “inherently divisive concepts.”

Charles Pyle, the communications director for the Virginia Department of Education, said in the new administration’s view, the equity programs were superfluous.

“The programs were basically a hashtag campaign by the previous administration,” Pyle said.

Without an equity and engagement director, McClung said that the district is still working to build a more diverse faculty and staff, and said that several equity and engagement programs were still ongoing, such as a yearly tour of the Virginia Tech campus that she said has shown real results in reaching students from diverse backgrounds.

“We’re still doing work for equity and engagement,” McClung said.