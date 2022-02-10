 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke County Schools fundraising races slated for March 19-20

New Roanoke County Public Schools Logo stockart
Courtesy of Roanoke County Public Schools

The Roanoke County Public Schools Foundation will be holding its ninth annual fundraiser, the Backpack Run, next month.

This year’s races will run over two days, with the 5K and 10K races being held at 9 a.m. March 19 at Green Hill Park, and the eight-mile race will be held at 9 a.m. the next day, also at the county park.

The Backpack Challenge will return as well, with individuals participating in all three race events earning individual finisher medals and a fourth exclusive custom Backpack Challenge medal.

Runners may participate in all three events in-person or virtually, according to a school system news release.

Registration fees for the 5K are $25 to $40, $40 to $60 for the 10K, $65 to 80$ for the eight-mile race  and $140-$160 to complete all three races.

Prices vary depending on age, whether the participant is a student or adult and team participation.

Registering by March 1 guarantees an event T-shirt to participants. Finisher medals and event T-shirts for virtual events will be available for pickup or shipping in the spring.

Proceeds go to support the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, a nonprofit that since 1991 has provided more than $1.5 million in support, including grants for teachers and scholarships for students in the county, according to the release.

For more information or to register, go to www.supportroanokecountyed.org.

