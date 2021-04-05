Roanoke County schools leader condemns offensive images shared in wake of Cave Spring football game

Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Ken Nicely on Monday condemned the "abhorrent, disturbing images" that circulated on social media over the weekend following a football game between Cave Spring and Hidden Valley high schools.

Cave Spring won Friday night's contest against neighboring Hidden Valley 17-14, their first win against the Titans in a decade. The school system began investigating Saturday after community members reported a photoshopped image of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck. Chauvin is currently on trial, charged with murder in Floyd's death.

The altered image shows Cave Spring's logo on Chauvin's face and Hidden Valley's logo on Floyd. (The Roanoke Times is not sharing the photo because of its graphic and offensive nature.)

The school system has since identified multiple offensive images, spokesman Chuck Lionberger confirmed Monday. He declined to describe the others but said they were "equally as deplorable."

