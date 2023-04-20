Mary Alcoke, a first-grade teacher at Penn Forest Elementary School, has been named the 2023 teacher of the year by the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation.

Alcoke, who is in her 30th year in education, received the Golden Apple award during a ceremony Wednesday evening. She now becomes the county school division's nominee for the 2025 Virginia Teacher of the Year Award.

In addition, the RCPS Education Foundation announced the winners of the 2023 Red Apple Award for the top teachers at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

They included:

• Heather Wray, W.E. Cundiff Elementary School kindergarten teacher.

• Karen Perry, Northside Middle School science teacher.

• Chris Overfelt, Burton Center for Arts & Technology motorsports and welding instructor.

The Education Foundation also annually recognizes the outstanding teacher with three years or less experience with the Green Apple Award. This year's honoree is Ryan Adams, a science teacher at William Byrd High School.