Roanoke County schools pass 100 COVID-19 cases in a single month, but infections are coming from outside school

Roanoke County Public Schools has reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since the start of October, more than triple the number of cases reported in September.
But contact tracing in partnership with the local health department has shown that students and staff are contracting the virus from outside school buildings, Superintendent Ken Nicely said in an interview Friday. Nicely said it is "demonstrably not the case" that the virus is being contracted at school.
Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger concurred.
"We're reflecting what the community is looking at," spokesman Chuck Lionberger said. "We're seeing a lot of cases in our community. ... So far, though, we still have not seen any evidence of spread in our schools."
No public schools in Roanoke County have experienced an outbreak, according to the Virginia Department of Health's school outbreak dashboard. North Cross School, a private school, does have an outbreak in progress, the dashboard reported Friday. To be classified as a school-associated outbreak, "transmission must occur within the school facility or at a school-sponsored event among students, faculty, staff, or visitors," according to VDH.
Lionberger added that local health officials have not recommended closing schools.
"Obviously there's always concern," he said. "There's been concern since since day one. ... But we consult with the health department frequently. The health department knows the mitigation factors that we have in place, and at this point, they have not given us any recommendation to close schools."
Dr. Molly O'Dell of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Roanoke County, which has an enrollment of 13,200 students, reported a total of 106 cases between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30, according to the district’s case dashboard. Students comprise a majority of the cases, 66 to staff’s 40.
Support Local Journalism
Since Sunday, 44 cases have been reported, more than any other single week since the 2020–21 school year began on Aug. 24. In particular, Burlington Elementary, Cave Spring Middle, Cave Spring High, William Byrd High and Central Office reported five or more cases within the past two weeks. The district has reported an increasing number of cases each week in October, consistent with rising virus rates throughout the community.
Southwest Virginia has faced an increasing number of cases and hospital admissions from the virus as local health officials urge the community to follow health recommendations. Gov. Ralph Northam said on Tuesday that he will consider implementing regional restrictions if needed.
Nicely said it remains vital to continue to follow public health recommendations such as physical distancing and wearing a mask.
"That is the only way to get this issue under control in the community," he said.
Though cases haven't been contracted within the schools, Nicely said the district maintains its public case dashboard and sends schoolwide notification letters. Neither is required by the Virginia Department of Health, he noted, "but we're just trying to be transparent."
Close contacts follow the appropriate quarantine procedures, Lionberger said. A close contact is defined by the Virginia Department of Health as being closer than 6 feet to a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 cumulative minutes over a 24-hour period or having exposure to the person’s respiratory secretions. The definition was updated this month to incorporate the 24-hour period.
About 80 employees were quarantined Thursday, Nicely said. While that has "an impact," that's also spread out across the division, he said.
"It's not a concentration all in one school," Nicely said, referencing Franklin County, which this week closed its sole middle school, high school and Gereau Center due to a staff shortage.
For the first nine weeks, Roanoke County pre-K through third grade students were allowed to attend in-person five days per week, and upper grades could attend two days per week.
Starting this week, third grade students have been allowed to attend five days per week. In addition, four days of in-person instruction is available to certain groups of fourth- and fifth-graders, and middle and high school students can attend an extra half-day on Wednesdays akin to a study hall.
Roanoke City Public Schools, of comparable size to the county, started the year all-virtual, with exceptions for certain groups of students. City schools will next week allow elementary students to attend in-person two days per week. Upper grades will remain virtual.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.