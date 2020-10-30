Roanoke County schools pass 100 COVID-19 cases in a single month, but infections are coming from outside school

"Obviously there's always concern," he said. "There's been concern since since day one. ... But we consult with the health department frequently. The health department knows the mitigation factors that we have in place, and at this point, they have not given us any recommendation to close schools."

Dr. Molly O'Dell of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Roanoke County, which has an enrollment of 13,200 students, reported a total of 106 cases between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30, according to the district’s case dashboard. Students comprise a majority of the cases, 66 to staff’s 40.

Since Sunday, 44 cases have been reported, more than any other single week since the 2020–21 school year began on Aug. 24. In particular, Burlington Elementary, Cave Spring Middle, Cave Spring High, William Byrd High and Central Office reported five or more cases within the past two weeks. The district has reported an increasing number of cases each week in October, consistent with rising virus rates throughout the community.