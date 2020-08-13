Roanoke County schools remain on track for hybrid reopen

The Roanoke City School Board voted Tuesday to implement a phased reopening plan that will keep most students online for at least the first nine weeks. Salem’s school board also voted Tuesday to scale back its reopening plan. Following those votes, rumors swirled that Roanoke County would also change course.

“Sometimes when you swing for the fences, you end up striking out,” said Roanoke County School Board member David Linden, referencing Roanoke city’s initial plan to offer four days per week of in-person instruction. “Our plan, I’m convinced, is as good as we can do in this moment.”

Teachers went back to school this week to prepare for the upcoming school year, and Nicely said there was excitement along with apprehension and caution.

School board members also discussed the need to obtain additional funding to offset the reopening-related costs. Chairman Mike Wray said the school board has requested $4 million in additional funding from the county.

“We’re woefully underfunded from that CARES Act,” Greenway said.

Child care program