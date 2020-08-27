Roanoke County schools report smooth first week

The first week of school for Roanoke County has gone smoothly, Superintendent Ken Nicely reported Thursday night to the Roanoke County School Board.

“The first week of school always brings some kinks to work out, and that’s normal ... but all the efforts ... everybody put in to get this first week up and running has been a wonderful success,” he said.

Temperature checks, arrival procedures and mask usage among students have gone well, Nicely reported.

“We could not be more pleased,” he said.

The board plans to discontinue its weekly work sessions because it already meets several times a month, with a standing work session once a month and regular meetings the second and fourth weeks. Previously, the board agreed to meet weekly at Vinton member Tim Greenway’s request until students were back in the classroom full time; Greenway said he didn’t agree with stopping the weekly meetings.

“We will call a work session if need be,” Chair Mike Wray said.

Greenway also floated the idea of providing faculty and staff with a bonus. A pay raise wasn’t included in the 2020-21 budget due to budget cuts related to the pandemic.