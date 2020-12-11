Roanoke County schools see increase in failing grades; district plans targeted approach to support students

Roanoke County students earned more failing grades in the first quarter of the 2020–21 school year than in previous years, grade distribution data shows. As a result, Roanoke County Public Schools has begun targeted intervention to support struggling students.
The data, presented Thursday to the Roanoke County School Board, shows the increase in F's largely comes from students who have chosen online-only instruction. Executive Director of Secondary Instruction Mike Riley said the biggest challenge is students who don't complete work.
"What we're finding is most kids who are joining the synchronous sessions, who are watching the videos, who are participating with the teachers, who are showing up on the hybrid days to get their help — they're being successful," he said. "What teachers are telling us is there's a section of kids who are struggling to just get the work done. They're not connecting. They're in some cases not working. They're just choosing not to do the work."
There are a variety of reasons for that, Riley said. The "best solution" is to have as many students attend in-person as possible, he said. The district will be allowing and encouraging students who previously chose 100% online to attend in-person.
But not all students are able to attend in-person. Multiple parents who have spoken to Riley "desperately want their child back" in the classroom, but can't allow it because of a family member's health condition, Riley said. The district's plan must help those students, too.
The grade data represents individual grades, not number of students, and is in comparison to the 2019–20 school year and other school years.
It shows that the percentages of A, B and C grades have held relatively steady. In some cases, the percentage of A's slightly increased between three to five percentage points in comparison to 2019–20.
The largest increase in F's came from middle and high school.
F's increased by four percentage points for hybrid middle school students and by 9 percentage points — from 1% to 10% — for online middle school students.
For high schoolers, F's increased by four percentage points for hybrid students. The jumped by 12 points — from 2% to 14% — for online students.
Online elementary schoolers increased a two percentage point increase in F's.
"One of the things we're gleaning is kids need time with teachers ... it's invaluable," Riley said. "That teacher in the classroom is the one who makes the difference."
Board members expressed concern about the data, with David Linden calling it "disturbing."
They also focused on the small bright spots.
Discussing potential reasons behind the increase in A's, Don Butzer surmised that smaller in-person class sizes and individualized attention could be one reason why. Board members also questioned whether curriculum has become easier.
"We have not eliminated any of those essential things that kids are going to need to move forward into the next grade or the next content level at the high school and secondary level," Riley said.
Riley also said it was important that Roanoke County schools didn't start fully virtual. Since the first day of school on Aug. 24, Roanoke County has had both in-person and online options.
Currently, pre-K through third grades are able to attend five days per week, fourth and fifth grade students who have daily services through their Individualized Educational Plan or who are English language learners attend four days per week, and all other students attend two days per week. A new "Wednesday Help Day" has allowed some middle and high school students to receive more in-person support.
In addition, Riley said the district is developing criteria to have more vulnerable students in fourth through 12th grades attend four days per week starting in mid- to late January. Roanoke County is also "aggressively" hiring recent graduates to fill staffing gaps.
In comparison to other divisions and states, Riley said Roanoke County is "doing a really good job."
Tim Greenway, who has urged the district to allow more students to return five days per week, took a moment to put the district's reopening plan in perspective.
"In the scheme of where we're at, to have [pre-K to third grade] full-time is a wonderful thing, to have in-person is a wonderful thing," he said. "I'm the negative nelly, but for what we're doing — and I'll keep pushing to get more and more and more in as we can go — we are doing well. Staff and everybody is doing their best in a horrible situation."
Riley agreed, praising the teachers and staff for their work. "I can't praise our teachers enough, quite honestly."
Greenway later pressed Superintedent Ken Nicely on when more fourth and fifth grade students can return five days per week.
"Jan. 4 sounds like a great time to try and introduce fourth graders; I'll settle for fourth graders if I can't get fourth and fifth," he said. "I'll take a small victory, I'll take a Christmas present. Give me something."
Nicely said health department officials said not to make drastic changes immediately following the holidays. He said the district is committed to bringing back struggling students of all grades later in January.
"I just hate that we keep educating the kids this way," Greenway said.
Board names middle school principal
Chris Benson will be the new principal of Hidden Valley Middle School, the board voted Thursday. Benson is currently the school's assistant principal. He replaces Sammy Fudge, who retired last month.
Roanoke County hired Benson in 2010 as a Spanish teacher at Cave Spring High School, according to a news release. He became Hidden Valley's assistant principal in 2017. A graduate of Roanoke County schools, Benson holds degrees from the University of Virginia, Hollins University and Virginia Tech.
"I’m very humbled by your decision, and I promise to do my very best for Hidden Valley Middle School," Benson told the board.
