Roanoke County schools see increase in failing grades; district plans targeted approach to support students

Roanoke County students earned more failing grades in the first quarter of the 2020–21 school year than in previous years, grade distribution data shows. As a result, Roanoke County Public Schools has begun targeted intervention to support struggling students.

The data, presented Thursday to the Roanoke County School Board, shows the increase in F's largely comes from students who have chosen online-only instruction. Executive Director of Secondary Instruction Mike Riley said the biggest challenge is students who don't complete work.

"What we're finding is most kids who are joining the synchronous sessions, who are watching the videos, who are participating with the teachers, who are showing up on the hybrid days to get their help — they're being successful," he said. "What teachers are telling us is there's a section of kids who are struggling to just get the work done. They're not connecting. They're in some cases not working. They're just choosing not to do the work."

There are a variety of reasons for that, Riley said. The "best solution" is to have as many students attend in-person as possible, he said. The district will be allowing and encouraging students who previously chose 100% online to attend in-person.