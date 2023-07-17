Roanoke County Schools received a check last week to pay off $99,000 worth of outstanding student lunch debt accumulated since the coronavirus.

A grant for $100,000 came to the school system from the Alan and Michele Scheff Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, said Roanoke County Schools Director of Finance Susan Peterson during a recent school board information session.

“Starting next year again we’ll have a clean slate,” Peterson said. “When we were in COVID we wiped out everyone’s debt at the time because every student ate for free under the federal guidelines where they waived the national school lunch program.”

The board is scheduled to vote to accept the grant at its next meeting. Someone from the New York-based foundation will be present at a meeting sometime soon, according to a school spokesman.

“As of June 30, 2023, School Lunch Debt was $99,008.94,” board documents said. “The unapplied amount will be carried over for future student debt.”

It costs $3 for a school lunch in Roanoke County, according to a division webpage.

Next year, Northside Middle School and Northside High School are participating in a community eligibility provision program that allows every student to eat for free, Peterson said. Several Roanoke County elementary schools already participate in the program.

“We are blessed by having this check to allow us to kind of begin on a clean slate again,” Peterson said. “We anticipate next year at this time we will accumulate more debt, but we don’t anticipate it to be quite to this level.”

School board Vice Chairman Tim Greenway said a resolution to thank the donors is but a small gesture.

“How do you thank somebody that has done this, that’s amazing,” Greenway said. “I wish we could give them something to say thank you.”

School board member Cheryl Facciani said more should be done to communicate to parents the cost of students’ school lunches.

“School lunches are great,” Facciani said. “Moving forward, how do we prevent that $100,000 debt from accumulating again?”