Roanoke County students to be released early on certain Wednesdays for more teacher time

Roanoke County Schools will release students early on additional Wednesdays from October to December, providing teachers more time to work through instructional difficulties brought on by the coronavirus.

Thanksgiving break is extended one day as well for students, with Nov. 24 becoming an optional teacher work-from-home day, the school board decided during a work session Tuesday afternoon.

“Teachers are experiencing extraordinary pressure,” said Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall.

COVID-19 quarantines have interrupted learning, forcing teachers to plan for individual student remediation, Stegall said. In addition, teachers are covering other classes due to substitute shortages, sacrificing lunch breaks to supervise student physical distancing, and on top of all that are still teaching their own students.

“Teachers are just pushed to the limit,” Stegall said. “We think this additional time will help them meet those needs.”

Students will be let out two hours early on the following Wednesdays: Oct. 20 and 27, Nov. 10 and 17, Dec. 1 and 8, according to county documents. Additionally, Oct. 15 is now a teacher work-from-home day.