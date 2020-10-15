Roanoke County teacher wins $50K teaching excellence prize from Harbor Freight Tools

Burns was one of 600 applicants. A panel of judges narrowed the field to 50 finalists. Three grand prize winners won $100,000, and Burns was one of 15 prize winners to win $50,000.

"We could not be more excited to recognize and honor your work today," said Erin Walsh with Tools for Schools, who participated in the recognition virtually.

Sophomores Chris Dunn and Joshua Clements said Burns is one of the reasons they look forward to their advanced manufacturing class.

Dunn said the class is "kind of the step to pave the way" to one day work for NASA. He's taking virtual classes this semester but comes to Burton in-person, so it gives him something to look forward to.

Clements agreed; when he's sitting in his academic classes on other days, "all I can think about" is Thursday, which is when he goes to Burton.

Burns served in the U.S. Navy for 25 years as a machinist before becoming a skilled trades teacher. He said he uses project-based learning in the classroom. His students have the opportunity to earn industry credentials, and for the past three years have participated in an apprenticeship program with local manufacturing companies.

"We've got some great programs here," Burns said. "But looking at the people that I competed against, there's great programs all over the country, which makes you feel good."

