Roanoke County to expand in-person instruction to 4 days for older students

State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane told school division leaders this week that less than 6 feet of distancing is allowed in order to have more students in school, according to Stegall. She also quoted Lane as saying that the “prevailing guidance” from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education “is that using 3 feet distances is acceptable.”

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a media briefing last week that 6 feet will be a “challenge” as schools increase in-person instruction.

“I would love to be able to say that no matter where we are, no matter who we are, we’re maintaining our 6 foot distancing. I think it’s critically important for us to do that, particularly because we’re still having substantial activity in our community,” she said. “But I also think that we need to look at all of the evidence, and the evidence is that children need to be back in school. There is a significant impact on their social and emotional well-being.”

She said the region’s superintendents understand the importance of physical distancing, and together, they were working together to balance public health needs and education.