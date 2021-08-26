Roanoke County's Bonsack Elementary to close due to COVID cases

Bonsack Elementary School will close starting Friday due to coronavirus cases and symptomatic students and staff, the Roanoke County school division announced.

The school will remain closed at least through Aug. 31, according to a school system news release. The closure was directed by the Virginia Department of Health, according to the release.

As of Wednesday, the school system's dashboard showed seven student cases and two staff at Bonsack.

All students and staff will transition to remote learning while the VDH assesses the extent of potential transmission of COVID-19 within the school community, according to the release.

All students will be issued a laptop for at-home use and parents or students needing technical support may email bontechsupport@rcps.us.

The school is scheduled to reopen for in-person instruction on Sept. 1, pending clearance from the health department, according to the release.