Roanoke festival on Saturday will uplift, recognize Black fathers

Black fathers will be uplifted and celebrated this weekend at an event designed to honor and recognize Black fatherhood, hosted by two local organizations and Roanoke City Public Schools. Black Father's Festival will be "a day full of fun activities for families and for fathers," said Ryan Bell, founder of Black Father Family and coordinator of family and community engagement for the school district.

The event, scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at William Fleming High School, will include activities like yoga, water balloons, music, obstacle courses and words of affirmation from local community members, Bell said.

Bell and D'Angelo Reynolds with Fathers Achieving Mindfulness organized the festival to honor Black communities through recognition of Black fathers and to highlight how fatherhood comes in many forms, from a married father to a brother or grandfather who step into the role.

"I absolutely think that we paint a certain picture of what fatherhood is to look like, and the reality of the matter is that just doesn't always happen," Bell said. "And society in general paints a not-so-great picture of Black fatherhood. And that just isn't true in my opinion and my experience."