Roanoke festival on Saturday will uplift, recognize Black fathers

Black fathers will be uplifted and celebrated this weekend at an event designed to honor and recognize Black fatherhood, hosted by two local organizations and Roanoke City Public Schools. Black Father's Festival will be "a day full of fun activities for families and for fathers," said Ryan Bell, founder of Black Father Family and coordinator of family and community engagement for the school district.
The event, scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at William Fleming High School, will include activities like yoga, water balloons, music, obstacle courses and words of affirmation from local community members, Bell said.
Bell and D'Angelo Reynolds with Fathers Achieving Mindfulness organized the festival to honor Black communities through recognition of Black fathers and to highlight how fatherhood comes in many forms, from a married father to a brother or grandfather who step into the role.
"I absolutely think that we paint a certain picture of what fatherhood is to look like, and the reality of the matter is that just doesn't always happen," Bell said. "And society in general paints a not-so-great picture of Black fatherhood. And that just isn't true in my opinion and my experience."
Having events like the Black Father's Festival is less about "changing the narrative" surrounding the stereotype of the absentee Black father and more about "empowering Black fathers with the mindset that they never had to adopt the narrative" in the first place.
"One, yes, it's not true and we don't believe it to be true for the masses of Black fatherhood," Bell explained. "But then two, and more importantly, that's a particular narrative that we don't have to even accept as a narrative that we need to change; that's not a narrative that we identify with or give any power to."
Bell emphasized that organizers will keep the event as safe as possible. Organizers plan to hand out masks and hand sanitizer, and the festival will also include on-site COVID-19 education. The event is capped at 120 participants, who are encouraged to wear masks and are asked to bring their own seating.
The event has been well-received by community members, Bell said, and the school district has provided its full support. Interested families can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/black-father-festival-tickets-112160579312.
