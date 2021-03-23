Roanoke graduation ceremonies to be held outdoors

Both of Roanoke’s high school graduation ceremonies will be held in-person and outdoors at the William Fleming High School stadium, Superintendent Verletta White announced Tuesday.

School leaders met with seniors from each school, as well as parents and staff, before making the decision. Some students wanted to split their class into two ceremonies to invite more family members, while others wanted to keep their graduating class together and invite fewer guests, White told the school board.

"We have come up with what we believe is a positive solution that will allow students to invite approximately five family members or friends per graduate while also keeping their classes together," she said.

Patrick Henry High has approximately 480 graduates and William Fleming High has approximately 342 graduates, according to White. The two schools typically hold their graduation ceremonies at the Berglund Center, but that’s not feasible this year because of state-imposed attendance limits.