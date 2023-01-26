Roanoke, New River valley school districts say no metal detectors - for now

Earlier this month, a six-year-old student shot a Newport News elementary teacher during class, an event that re-ignited issues of gun violence and school security statewide.

In particular, the shooting has led to renewed interest about installing metal detectors at school entrances.

Soon after the shooting, and following several reports of guns being found at district schools, Henrico County Public Schools announced a plan to install metal detectors. The installation is expected to be finished in February.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, while some districts reevaluated the possibility of installing metal detectors in the wake of the shooting, none has plans to make the change in the near future.

Roanoke City Public Schools have either finished or are in the process of implementing several security changes approved in the summer of 2022, including changes to physical facilities.

Measures include replacing 731 antiquated door lock sets, increasing the number of surveillance cameras in school facilities and enclosing all “open concept” classrooms, as well as non-facilities measures such as adding and assigning more school resource officers.

Roanoke County Public Schools has placed particular emphasis on hiring new resource officers, according to Chuck Lionberger, the public information officer for the district.

“The police department is in the process of adding additional SRO’s in elementary schools,” Lionberger's statement said. “We continue to work with Roanoke County and the board of supervisors to examine possible ways to further expand the number of SROs in our schools.”

Lionberger added that Roanoke County schools’ safety advisory committee had considered the idea of adding metal detectors but determined that “the risks didn’t outweigh the detriments.”

“As technology changes, this decision will continue to be evaluated,” he said.

Mike Crawley, Salem's police chief, said city public schools don't plan to install metal detectors as of now.

“All six of our schools are different in design and makeup,” Crawley said in a joint statement with Salem schools. “But the safety of our students, teachers and support staff members is always our number one priority.”

In the New River Valley, Montgomery County officials said that there are no plans to install metal detectors in the immediate future.