Roanoke parents call for end to school year after threats circulate on social media

Roanoke City Public Schools took to Facebook Friday morning to diffuse rumors spreading on social media about a possible threat at a Roanoke high school.

In a post at about 10:30 a.m., the school division copied a robocall that had been sent to parents and guardians about the threat.

“We understand there is a social media post regarding a possible threat at a Roanoke high school,” Superintendent Verletta White said in the recorded phone message. “School administration and law enforcement have investigated and believe the information is NOT credible.”

White said police are present at both city high schools Friday “as an added precaution.”

“Our schools’ comprehensive safety plans have a multi-layered approach that continues to be in place for the safety and security of students and staff,” White said in the call. “Again, we have no information at this time that suggests that there are any credible threats to our schools.”

“Should anything change, we will be sure to let you know,” White added at the end of her message.

The school division said in its Facebook post that the call was sent to all RCPS parents, guardians and staff.

“If you have not received the robocall, please check your voicemail. All robocalls come from (540) 777-0876,” the post said. “We encourage you to create a contact for this number in your address book.”

Families who haven’t received the notification are encouraged to contact their students’ respective schools and ensure their phone number is up to date.

“It is imperative to contact your school anytime your phone number changes, you switch to a new service provider, or if your phone service was deactivated for any period of time,” the Facebook post said.

Some Facebook users commented on Friday’s post about the high school threat and called for an early end to the school year.

“Please just end the school year,” one person wrote. “This is too much.”

“Send the kids home,” another person said.

One person said students weren’t being allowed to exit William Fleming High School.

“Police at William Fleming aren’t even letting parents get their kids and they are raising hell over there!” their comment read.

But the school division said parents are able to check their students out.

“It is taking time because parents/guardians must show their ID, but we do have a process in place,” the school division replied.

Some parents said they did take their students home.

“I pulled my boys,” one parent wrote. “I'm done. The year’s basically over. This is ridiculous! I'm not risking my children's safety for this [expletive]!”

The possible high school threat is the second threat involving a Roanoke school to circulate on social media this week.

In another Facebook post at about 11 p.m. Thursday, the school division said “a potential threat toward Preston Park Elementary School on Wednesday, June 1, has been posted on social media.”

The school division said misinformation about the Wednesday threat had begun to circulate on Thursday.

On Wednesday, “school administration and law enforcement identified and handled the threat immediately,” the RCPS Facebook post said. “Preston Park families and staff were informed of the potential threat in a robocall.”

The school division’s Thursday post said that additional details related to the Preston Park incident could not be shared publically.

“It is important to note, however, that we are not aware of any continuing threat related to this incident,” the post said.

