Roanoke, Salem school divisions announce mask requirement

The school district, which serves 14,000 students, has identified about 60 students and about 60 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 and who exposed at least one other person in a school setting during the past year, the school website says.

Meanwhile, during a Salem School Board meeting Tuesday night, Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks said that as long as community transmission of COVID-19 remains high, all students and staff will be required to wear masks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are all profoundly disappointed that we’re still sitting here today talking about this,” Hicks said. “Not a single one of us wants our kids to deal with this.”

Indeed, out of six parents who spoke during public comment, five were against a mask requirement. But because of public health guidelines that shifted last week, Salem School officials said they have no choice but to require masks.

“Before this changed, we were prepared to say that vaccinated students would in some cases have the option,” Hicks said, adding that the guidance could change next week. “Right now... everybody needs to wear a mask in school.”

The Salem board passed a motion unanimously that included the mask requirement.