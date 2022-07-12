Roanoke School Board approves new safety measures

The Roanoke School Board adopted new safety measures to address the possibility of gun violence and other threats in schools Tuesday.

The vote was 7-0 to spend $1.7 million for equipment and new personnel.

The initiatives include:

- Establishing a "tip line system" monitored around the clock to enable anyone to call, text or email information about any serious safety threat.

- Purchasing 200 panic buttons, replacing 731 outdated door locks and mounting additional cameras.

- Hiring 15 police student resource officers, nearly doubling the number available today, to ensure at least one is always on duty at every school. RCPS will hire more assistant principals to ensure every school principal has a No. 2 to assist.

- Hiring a security technician to keep all the safety electronics, those currently in use and coming, in working order.

The panic buttons will be one high-tech addition. They will be carried by certain staff and, when activated in an emergency, summon help without delay, officials said.

The school board also agreed to send representatives to Richmond to seek new laws that would toughen accountability for adults who permit youth to have access to guns taken to school.

Superintendent Verletta White and her staff received input from students, parents, residents and staff and consulted national experts as they drafted the multi-point plan. A financial officer said about three-fourths of the money has been identified and the rest will be found.

White wrote to parents in early June, less than two weeks after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to declare her commitment to school safety and pledged to consider a number of enhancements for city schools. The vote was an outgrowth of that.

The board did not endorse a staff recommendation to provide identification badges that students would wear during the school day, as staff already wear. White said at a June 28 briefing the badges would "enable staff to easily identify those who do or don't belong in the school."

The idea will be brought back at a later time for consideration.

Board member Diane Casola spoke against the badge idea.

"Are we going to be disciplining students because they don't wear their badge?" she asked.

Will staff be required to contact parents of students without their badges "for something that may or may not really advance our security?" she continued.

Respondents to a recent community survey conducted by the school system generally disliked that idea, with 61% opposed, the board was told.

White said ID badges can be purchased with digital technology features that could enable students to use them to pay for food, check out library books and declare their attendance. They're capable of spotting a student on the wrong bus.

Board members seemed open to hearing more later.

Tuesday's board action comes during a time when gun violence continues to be a major problem in the city.