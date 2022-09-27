Roanoke School Board briefed on SOL scores, strategies to improve

Roanoke City Public School teachers, staff and administrators are striving to raise student achievement scores after the disruptive pandemic, with a special focus on Black students, who have farther to go.

“Our white students are outperforming our Black students,” said Julie Drewry, division executive director of accountability and assessment, told the school board Tuesday.

Drewry highlighted some of the data on student performance, graduation rates and absenteeism recently released by the school system and state Department of Education. After her briefing, board members heard a lengthy report on steps designed to identify students who need extra help and to get it to them.

As previously reported, the scores were a mixed bag.

However, pass rates fellow below the state average in many cases.

Fifty-five percent of all students in all city schools passed the English reading SOL test, while 41% of students passed the English writing test during the 2021-22 school year, the data showed. Fewer than half of students passed the math test and the single test devoted to history and social science. Exactly half passed the science SOL test, the data said. Of additional concern, the pass rates for the two English tests and for the history and social science test were lower than the year before.

Black students did less well in the summary results, based on adjusted SOL data the board received. For example, among high schoolers, 86% of white students passed the math SOL, while 77.3% of Black students passed it, RCPS said.

The school system has released passage rates for a host of other subgroups including Asian students, students who were economically disadvantaged, students still learning English, Hispanic students, students with disabilities and students who identify as belonging to two or more races. It was part of a 33-page school board report found at the online board meeting dashboard.

Many reports have documented pandemic-related learning loss, a term for academic setbacks after school closed and instruction went virtual and as students endured other disruptions such as their own and their teachers’ illnesses with COVID-19.

Roanoke has already begun to address it with learning “recovery” programs, some of which have proved successful. A non-traditional summer school called RCPS+, which helps students catch up and offers enrichment classes for students who want to get ahead, is one example, officials said.

Another approach, one that groups students who need special assistance in small groups, brought a question from board Vice Chairwoman Joyce Watkins, who wondered whether the school system has enough personnel to conduct class and also small groups.

Superintendent Verletta White said she will examine that question closely in connection with the next round of budgeting and would let Watkins know later.

White appeared to sum up where things stand in terms of learning loss and academic recovery when she remarked, “While we’re making gains, we still have a lot of work to do.”

State officials have said recovery will be a multi-year effort.

In related news, state officials have accredited all 24 city schools, in the first accreditation report since officials waived two rounds of accreditation assessment amid the pandemic.

There was a round applause.

City schools were also fully accredited before the pandemic.