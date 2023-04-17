Roanoke City Council has wrapped up its school board candidate interviews Monday before making two appointments next month.

The council appoints school board trustees for three-year terms, and has now interviewed five people — two of them incumbents — for the two seats that will open up July 1.

The incumbents, Eli Jamison and Natasha Saunders, were the last of five candidates to be interviewed by the council Monday. The council interviewed the three other candidates — Jacqueline Moon, Auraliz Quintana and Christopher Link — on April 3.

Jamison has served on the board since 2017 and has held various roles in higher education. During her interview, she said learning loss and student population growth are major challenges now and going forward.

"One of the big accomplishments that I've been working on ... is the investment of the professional development of my colleagues to pass the torch of leadership effectively so the ongoing stewardship of the school board remains constant and strong," Jamison said.

Saunders began serving on the school board in 2020. She said Monday that increasing experiential opportunities for students is important to her. She said her time on the school board — especially her "baptism by fire" during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — has taught her the importance of listening and collaborating.

"An essential objective for me is to ... continue to be a part of the equity task force and continue to see everything we do through the lens of equity. That has been huge, from our capital improvement plan to our curriculum to how we recruit," Saunders said Monday.

As a trustee, Moon said April 3, she hopes to address housing insecurity and poverty among students. Moon moved to Roanoke in 1990 and served in the military before becoming a real estate assessor in 2004. Moon attended Roanoke schools and she has a son who is a William Fleming High School senior.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Quintana hopes to represent Roanoke's Hispanic population on the school board. Before moving to Roanoke seven years ago, she spent time in New York working for child protective services and she currently supervises after school activities for the city’s parks and recreation department. One of her children has already graduated from city schools, and another is currently enrolled.

Link's interest in the school board stems from his belief that public education is integral to a functional society. A structural engineering consultant from Richmond, Link has lived in Roanoke for about a decade. He has a daughter attending city schools currently.

All five candidates returned to council chambers Monday evening for a public hearing, where residents spoke on their behalves and shared their thoughts about who council should select. Most of them turned out in support of Quintana, including her own daughter.

The council expects to make the appointments on May 1.