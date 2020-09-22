Roanoke School Board mulls instructional plan for second nine weeks

Roanoke schools remain on track to have pre-K through fifth grade students attend in-person two days per week during the second nine weeks, division officials told the Roanoke School Board on Tuesday. Upper grades would remain virtual under the division’s current plan.

”At this rate, we do not anticipate any proposed changes to our approved plan, but we will continue to watch our indicators,” Superintendent Verletta White said.

White and her staff provided the board with an “honest reflection” of the successes and challenges since the nearly all-virtual school year began Aug. 31.

Another intent form will be sent to families, likely next week, for virtual and in-person preferences for the second nine weeks, White said.

School board member Laura Rottenborn asked whether pre-K through fifth grade students could return four days if a large percentage of students opt to remain virtual. Chief of Security Chris Perkins said that may be possible but is dependent on multiple factors, such as staffing.