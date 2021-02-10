Roanoke School Board postpones capital improvement plan vote over equity concerns

The Roanoke School Board decided Tuesday to postpone a vote approving the school district's 2022-26 capital improvement plan due to lingering questions about the selection process and concerns that crucial projects may be excluded. The board will vote at its next regular meeting on March 8.
Multiple school board members said they wanted to see improvements at Westside Elementary included in the plan. They also asked questions about the selection process, concerned other needs may have been missed.
"I just don't want to miss anything in terms of school needs," Natasha Saunders said.
The capital improvement plan is a five-year list — in this case, from fiscal years 2022 to 2026 — that maps out capital projects and appropriate funding sources.
The projects were identified using nine prioritization factors, which included equity, health and safety, and existing conditions, according to Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins. He said the Office of Equity and Student Services reviewed the proposed plan, and that principals had provided input on their schools' needs.
The proposed plan includes two dozen projects, the majority of which are related to HVAC replacements, roofing and paving. The plan also proposes additions to Morningside Elementary and Breckinridge Middle and either renovation or replacement of Preston Park Elementary, but the specifics of those projects have not been decided. Other proposed projects include playgrounds and athletic infrastructure.
Joyce Watkins and Laura Rottenborn both advocated for inclusion of Westside Elementary, the city's largest elementary school. They said the school is in need of a larger playground for older students and enclosures for street-facing classroom doors.
"I just don't want to miss out on something that has been in my head since before I was on the board," said Watkins, explaining that she has long thought that it was dangerous for classroom doors to be facing Hershberger Road.
Chair Lutheria Smith suggested approving the plan with an addendum that included necessary improvements for Westside. But Saunders worried there also may be other critical projects of which the district was unaware.
"My concern is for other schools who may not have been as vocal in terms of contributing to that assessment," she said. "There's been quite a bit of turnover lately in terms of leadership, also, in some of the schools, so there may not have been a chance for people who are newly appointed ... to be vocal about things that they are now seeing that may have been oversight for those who are previously in those roles."
Rottenborn echoed Watkins and Saunders' concerns, asking for more specifics about the metrics used to evaluate and select schools.
The board asked Perkins to review the concerns presented, and Superintedent Verletta White said her staff will double-check with school administrators and staff to ensure nothing was missed.
"We are continuing to make sure that we are looking at our capital improvement projects through, as we stated, an equity lens," she said. "We are also scanning kind of the environment to make sure that we are aligning our capital projects and our facilities to our strategic plan and to the needs of our school system and our board's priorities."
The district conducted feasibility studies on Morningside Elementary, Preston Park Elementary and Breckinridge Middle because of enrollment concerns, Perkins said.
Under the proposal, Morningside would receive a classroom addition to improve security and accessibility. Breckinridge would also receive a classroom addition, and the study identified three points within the school where the addition could be constructed, Perkins said.
"Keep in mind, Breckinridge does have a population issue," Perkins said. "We are currently sending our English learning students to [John P.] Fishwick and Woodrow Wilson, and we would like to get them back into their attendance zone."
There are two options for Preston Park: a two-story renovation or total building replacement. The school's land is large enough that students could remain in the existing school while a new school is built, Perkins said. The existing school would then be torn down and athletic fields would replace it.
The district is currently reviewing attendance zones because of overcrowding concerns, and Perkins said any potential changes borne out of that reevaluation may address concerns brought up in the feasibility studies.
Capital funds, contingent on city council approval, will fund approximately $40.6 million of the proposed projects, including school construction, according to Perkins.
Three of the HVAC replacements, for an estimated cost of $10.5 million, would be funded using federal dollars from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The pandemic-related funds can be used for upgrades that improve air quality.