Roanoke School Board postpones capital improvement plan vote over equity concerns

Joyce Watkins and Laura Rottenborn both advocated for inclusion of Westside Elementary, the city's largest elementary school. They said the school is in need of a larger playground for older students and enclosures for street-facing classroom doors.

"I just don't want to miss out on something that has been in my head since before I was on the board," said Watkins, explaining that she has long thought that it was dangerous for classroom doors to be facing Hershberger Road.

Chair Lutheria Smith suggested approving the plan with an addendum that included necessary improvements for Westside. But Saunders worried there also may be other critical projects of which the district was unaware.

"My concern is for other schools who may not have been as vocal in terms of contributing to that assessment," she said. "There's been quite a bit of turnover lately in terms of leadership, also, in some of the schools, so there may not have been a chance for people who are newly appointed ... to be vocal about things that they are now seeing that may have been oversight for those who are previously in those roles."

Rottenborn echoed Watkins and Saunders' concerns, asking for more specifics about the metrics used to evaluate and select schools.