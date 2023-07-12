Roanoke’s school board has reelected its leadership team for another year.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday for current chair Eli Jamison and vice chair Joyce Watkins to continue their positions.

Jamison has served on the school board since 2017. The Roanoke City Council appointed her to a new three-year term in May. She is an associate professor at Virginia Tech. The coming year will be her second as school board chair.

The council first appointed Watkins to the school board in 2019 and has reappointed her through 2025. She is the director of Medicare sales at Anthem in Roanoke. She was elected vice chair in 2022.