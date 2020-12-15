Roanoke School Board scales back third nine weeks reopening plan

"I'm really struggling with this idea of not giving our students this desperately needed in-person instruction after so many months of being out of the classroom without really understanding why not, if we have the ability, the infrastructure and the space, to do it," she said.

Superintedent Verletta White explained that staffing largely proved to be an issue since class sizes must be smaller with social distancing. "We can rent space, we can’t rent staff," she said.

"I do not want my comments to suggest anything rash, and I certainly don't want to skirt any lines," Rottenborn responded, adding that she wanted to understand the reasoning because "there are significant risks and drawbacks to our students by not getting them in school."

Rottenborn also expressed frustration with the Virginia Department of Health.

"Their job, and I appreciate it, is focused on COVID, as it as it should be," she said. "But our job is focused on the holistic child and all of the risks that the children in our division have to bear. And I find ourselves routinely put in very difficult positions because I feel somewhat dictated to by VDH, but they're not looking holistically at our children, and that is our task, and I feel ill-equipped to do so on some level."