Roanoke School Board scales back third nine weeks reopening plan

All Roanoke students will have the option to return to the classroom in January, but they'll be in the classroom fewer days than initially expected.
The Roanoke School Board voted 4–3 during a special meeting Tuesday to scale back the school division's reopening plan. Students can opt to attend two days per week in the third nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, which begins Jan. 25. Because of a smaller enrollment, pre-K students can attend four days per week, in addition to certain students who have already been attending four days.
Chair Lutheria Smith and members Laura Rottenborn and Dick Willis cast the dissenting votes. The trio said they would have voted in favor of the plan if kindergarteners and first graders could also attend four days per week. Willis subsequently suggested the board meet next week to discuss that option but ultimately didn't make a motion after division leaders discussed the challenges such a plan would entail.
Roanoke students largely started the year in virtual instruction, and elementary students returned to the classroom for two days per week beginning in November. Now, they will continue attending two days and middle and high school students will be back in the classroom for the first time since March.
The school board approved the updated plan after an hour of discussion, which included an impassioned response from Laura Rottenborn, who questioned why four days wasn't feasible.
"I'm really struggling with this idea of not giving our students this desperately needed in-person instruction after so many months of being out of the classroom without really understanding why not, if we have the ability, the infrastructure and the space, to do it," she said.
Superintedent Verletta White explained that staffing largely proved to be an issue since class sizes must be smaller with social distancing. "We can rent space, we can’t rent staff," she said.
"I do not want my comments to suggest anything rash, and I certainly don't want to skirt any lines," Rottenborn responded, adding that she wanted to understand the reasoning because "there are significant risks and drawbacks to our students by not getting them in school."
Rottenborn also expressed frustration with the Virginia Department of Health.
"Their job, and I appreciate it, is focused on COVID, as it as it should be," she said. "But our job is focused on the holistic child and all of the risks that the children in our division have to bear. And I find ourselves routinely put in very difficult positions because I feel somewhat dictated to by VDH, but they're not looking holistically at our children, and that is our task, and I feel ill-equipped to do so on some level."
Board member Joyce Watkins said though she agreed with Rottenborn's desire to get students back in the classroom more often, her chief concern was the community's health.
"While education is of the utmost importance, life is more important," Watkins said.
The original reopening plan gradually increased in-person instruction each quarter, calling for students to receive four days of in-person instruction in the third quarter. But White said the division's reopening task force recommended an adjustment based on COVID-19 data and other metrics. The risk of transmission for COVID-19 in Roanoke schools is "higher" — the second highest category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's school indicators.
"Given those high numbers, it’s recommended that we operate under Phase 2 guidance, and so that’s a lot of what this recommendation is based on," White said.
In a recent survey given to families, a majority of the 79% who responded said they preferred in-person instruction over virtual.
Approximately 64% of respondents chose four days of in-person instruction over virtual learning, according to Director for Data and Analysis Michael Trussell.
Elementary families selected in-person instruction at a higher rate than middle and high school families. Approximately 72% of elementary families chose in-person, compared to 58% of middle school and 51% of high school families who responded.
The division also asked parents whether they preferred two days or virtual; a similar percentage chose in-person instruction, Trussell said.
White said the Transition and Restoration Task Force made its recommendation based on the data and collective input from parents, teachers, principals and health officials.
"I understand that there's a little angst on both sides," White said. "But in terms of our way forward, we have been consistent with keeping health and safety at the forefront. We have been consistent with maintaining and watching our COVID-19 levels in the city and in our region. We have been consistent with health mitigation strategies."
Acknowledging that parents want their kids back in school, White said the school system simultaneously needed to "inch our way forward" to avoid putting students and staff at risk.
Franklin County Public Schools plans to increase in-person instruction from two to four days following the holiday break. Roanoke County's pre-K through third grade students have been attending five days per week for some time. Other districts, such as Montgomery County, have moved some students online through the holidays.
"We know that there's no great answer here,” Smith said before the vote. "I would ask everyone to understand that as board members, we are individuals who have to make the best decision we can make. It's unfortunate that we are making decisions that I feel ill equipped to make, as Laura indicated, but we are charged with doing that, focusing on the whole child and making the best decision we can make.”
